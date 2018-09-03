– The Sun News
JUST IN: Defence Minister commissions 6 patrol boats

— 3rd September 2018

Philip Nwosu

Minister of Defence, Gen. Mansur Dan Alli (rtd) has commissioned six naval patrol boat to strengthens the capability of Nigerian Navy in fighting sea criminals and policing the country’s exclusive economic zone.

The boats, according to the navy, will help the force fight piracy and other criminal elements in the nation’s waterways.

Details later…

