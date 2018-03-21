JUST IN: Dapchi Girls arrive Maiduguri

The recently released Dapchi Girls have arrived Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The 105 girls, who were freed by their terrorist abductors Boko Haram earlier today, were driven in a convoy of military vehicles and mini buses, arriving at the 79 Composite Group of the Nigerian Air Force at about 5:16 PM Wednesday evening.

The school girls were received by Minister of Information Lai Mohammed, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hon. Khadija Ibrahim Abba, and some military chiefs.