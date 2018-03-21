JUST IN: Dapchi Girls arrive Maiduguri— 21st March 2018
The recently released Dapchi Girls have arrived Maiduguri, the Borno State capital. The 105 girls, who were freed by their terrorist abductors Boko Haram earlier today, were driven in a convoy of military vehicles and mini buses, arriving at the 79 Composite Group of the Nigerian Air Force at about 5:16 PM Wednesday evening. The…
