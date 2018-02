Louis Ibah

A Dana Air aircraft numbered 9J0363, flying from Abuja to Port Harcourt airport, has overshot the Port Harcourt runway.

Spokeswoman for the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, told aviation reporters late Tuesday that the incident was suspected to have been caused by a rain storm, which was accompanied by strong winds in the River state capital.

“No casualty was recorded, as all passengers on board were safely evacuated,” she added.