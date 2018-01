Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A Federal High Court on Friday vacated its consent judgment declaring Dr. Obiora Okonkwo winner of the Anambra Central Senatorial District.

Justice John Tsoho, who vacated his December 13, 2017 judgment at the instance of an application by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said his court was mislead and deceived into giving the said judgment.

Okonkwo, in a swift reaction, has vowed to challenge the ruling at the court of Appeal.

Details soon.