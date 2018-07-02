The Sun News
Latest
2nd July 2018 - JUST IN: Court grants ex-NSA, Sambo Dasuki bail
2nd July 2018 - Osinbajo lauds new 12,500 jobs created through Lagos Employment Trust Fund
2nd July 2018 - Exchange Traded Derivates, panacea to boosting liquidity in Nigeria’s stock market
2nd July 2018 - AMCON to take over N5.4trn assets, says no more negotiations
2nd July 2018 - Otedola Bridge incident: Lagos restricts tankers to designated route
2nd July 2018 - FIFA fines Morocco, Russia, Serbia
2nd July 2018 - Senegal petitions Fifa over fair play rule 
2nd July 2018 - Plateau, Zamfara killings beyond religion – Okorocha
2nd July 2018 - Serena slams dope treatment test
2nd July 2018 - Biglia quits Argentina
Home / Cover / National / JUST IN: Court grants ex-NSA, Sambo Dasuki bail
COURT

JUST IN: Court grants ex-NSA, Sambo Dasuki bail

— 2nd July 2018

A Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, on Monday, granted bail to the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

Dasuki had been on trial for alleged diversion of funds meant for procurement of arms to combat the Boko Haram menace to the 2015 President campaign of then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The bail granted the embattled former presidential aide, on Monday, would be the sixth such bail granted him since trial.

The trial judge, Justice Ojukwu, described the continuous detention of the Dasuki for the last two and half years as ‘an aberration to the rule of law and the contrition’.

She, therefore, grated the former NSA bail in the sum of N200 million and two sureties.

The sureties according to her, must not be lower than grade 16 in the civil service and where they are private citizens they must be owners of landed properties in Asokoro, Maitama, Utako or Garki area of Abuja.

Also, each surety is expected to pay a sum of 100 million as bail guarantee into the court litigation account.

Meanwhile, Justice Ojukwu took a swipe at the Department of State Services (DSS), stating that it could give itself the powers to met out punishment at a person as only the court has the powers to do that at the end of a trial.

Details later…

Details later…

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

COURT

JUST IN: Court grants ex-NSA, Sambo Dasuki bail

— 2nd July 2018

A Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, on Monday, granted bail to the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd). Dasuki had been on trial for alleged diversion of funds meant for procurement of arms to combat the Boko Haram menace to the 2015 President campaign of then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The…

  • LAGOS

    Osinbajo lauds new 12,500 jobs created through Lagos Employment Trust Fund

    — 2nd July 2018

    Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has commended the Lagos State Government for establishing the Employment Trust Fund (ETF) through which loans are granted to small scale businesses and people with business ideas, saying that it was particularly laudable that over 12,500 new jobs were created within the first six months of the scheme. The ETF is…

  • STOCK EXCHANGE - DERIVATIVES - LIQUIDITY

    Exchange Traded Derivates, panacea to boosting liquidity in Nigeria’s stock market

    — 2nd July 2018

    Chinwendu Obienyi The objective of organised stock exchanges around the world is to provide liquidity which is the lifeblood of financial markets. When the liquidity is high, more investors participate in the stock market and are ready to invest in assets of different risk classes. This is one reason a number of IPOs are floated…

  • AMCON to take over N5.4trn assets, says no more negotiations

    — 2nd July 2018

    Then Assets Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), has said that there would be no more room for negotiation with debtors as it is now set to completely takeover assets worth over N5trillion Its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ahmed Kuru disclosed in Abuja on Sunday, lamented that the N5.4 trillion debt had lingered…

  • LAGOS

    Otedola Bridge incident: Lagos restricts tankers to designated route

    — 2nd July 2018

    Following the tragic tanker explosion on Otedola Bridge inward Ojodu Berger along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway which claimed lives and property, the Lagos State Government, on Sunday, restricted movement of Fuel Tankers to designated trailer route going forward. The government also said it was now mandatory for all articulated trucks coming into Lagos to obtain the Ministry…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share