Home / Cover / National / JUST IN: Court acquits Bafarawa over N15bn corruption case
Attahiru Bafarawa

JUST IN: Court acquits Bafarawa over N15bn corruption case

— 31st July 2018
Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto
Justice Bello Abbas of Sokoto State High Court has quashed a N15bn corruption case against former governor of Sokoto Stare, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa and two three others.
The Judge while delivering judgment submitted that all evidence presented before the court were not enough to convict the Attahiru Bafarawa and have not prove beyond reasonable doubt.
Justice Abbas also noted that the prosecutor (EFCC) have not shown the court that every ingredients of the count charges have been established before presenting them to the court.
“Evidence and records have not prove that the accused persons were guilty as charged and therefore should be acquitted.
“No sufficient and reliable evidence to probe that these accused persons were guilty.
“The only evident are those of the witnesses and written statements of the accused persons. Beside, those evident have not in anyway shown that the accused really committed the offences they were been charged.
“The Hearsays evidence is not a party to the case and is not acceptable to the court. The prosecutor has a burden duty to prove the accused persons beyond reasonable doubt.” The Judge submitted.
In his response, the prosecuting counsel, Barrister Jacob Ochidi, applauded the court for followed due process through the sittings.
He said: “What is matter here is the due process that have been followed to the logical conclusion. We adhered to the court pronouncement.”
The case was through a petition sent to EFCC, dated 18th April, 2008 and signed by the then Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Barrister Inuwa AbdukKadir.
