JUST IN: Chaos in NASS as police teargas protesters— 3rd July 2018
Fred Itua, Abuja
Armed policemen, on Tuesday, tear-gassed hundreds of protesters at the entrance of the National Assembly, who were trying to forcefully gain access into the expansive building.
The premises had been barricaded, while the major gate leading to the complex has been shut. Drivers and senators have resorted to other routes to access the National Assembly.
Soldiers and more armed policemen have been deployed to provide security. The protesters are still within the area and threatening to reinforce as at time of filing this report.
Details later…
About author
Related Articles
1 Comment
Leave a reply Cancel
Latest
Why we passed bill to establish Zamfara varsity – House Leader— 3rd July 2018
Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Majority Leader of Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hon. Isah Abdulmumin, has justified the establishment of the proposed Zamfara State University by the Abdulaziz Yari-led administration. Abdulmumin said contrary to the criticism that the proposed university was a misplaced priority, since the state was yet to fill its admission quota in surrounding…
-
Prevail on Army to release Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB writes US, UK, others— 3rd July 2018
Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on United Nations, Britain, USA and other civilised nations to compel the Federal Government to produce its leader Nnamdi Kanu who was allegedly abducted by Nigerian Army on September 14, 2017, when soldiers invaded his home town at Isiama Afaraukwu in Umuahia, Abia…
-
Police nab 5 robbery suspects in Delta— 3rd July 2018
Ben Dunno , Warri Five members of a notorious robbery gang allegedly behind series of robbery incidences especially high profile car snatching cases, in within Warri metropolis and its environs, have been arrested by men of the ‘B Division’ station under Warri Area Command of Delta State. The five suspects all male are Efe Otite,…
-
Adamawa PDP stakeholders endorse Ardo for 2019 guber— 3rd July 2018
BillyGraham Abel, Yola Ahead of the gubernatorial election in Adamawa State in 2019, a group of PDP stakeholders drawn from the 21 local governments of Adamawa State have endorsed Umar Ardo as the party’s candidate. The group said Ardo has the character and integrity to unseat the incumbent APC government that they claimed had plunged…
-
FG seeks stakeholders’ cooperation in mining activities— 3rd July 2018
Paul Osuyi, Asaba The Federal Government has implored stakeholders in the mining industry to cooperate with officials of the Mineral Resourced and Environmental Management Committee (MIREMCO) in task of regulating activities in the solid minerals sector of the nation’s economy. Besides, the government has also urged miners to remediate all environmental challenges associated with their…
-
Entertainment
Singer Adekunle Gold celebrates African royalty in sold out London show— 1st July 2018
NAN Alternative Afropop singer Adekunle Gold celebrated rich African culture in his sold out solo concert at the Indigo O2 in London. The show tagged ‘The About 30 concert’ saw the ‘Ire’ crooner perform with his band 79th Element in a brilliant display of African costumes and dances. The most striking performance featured Adekunle Gold…
South-West Report
Oyo: Olubadan, Soun absent as 36 monarchs get vehicles— 3rd July 2018
Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji Aje Ogungunniso I, and Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, were absent, yesterday, as Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, presented 36 vehicles to 36 royal fathers across the state. The cars were presented to the monarchs at the Governor’s Office, beside parliament building, Secretariat, Ibadan. The programme…
-
Abuja Metro
NSCDC nabs 351 suspected vandals, saboteurs— 27th June 2018
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Commandant General, Mr. Abdullahi Gana Mohammadu, has disclosed that the corps arrested 351 suspected vandals and economic saboteurs of critical infrastructure across the states. He explained that 62 suspects were convicted and 289 others under prosecution. He told the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Interior, Dr. Muhammad Uman,…
Oriental News
APC: Nkire makes case for good candidate in Abia— 29th June 2018
Leader of the Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia, Chief Sam Nkire, has predicted that the party may lose the governorship election in the state if it does not field a candidate of Ukwa-Ngwa extraction. In a statement he personally signed, yesterday, Nkire said the reason no serious aspirant from the southern part…
-
Features
The Plateau Massacre: Victims groan in pains— 1st July 2018
Give graphic details of bloody attack from Jos hospital Henry Umahi and Gyang Bere Even a heart made of stone will melt at the sight of victims of last weekend’s bloody attack by Fulani herdsmen on 11 communities across three local government areas of Plateau State. At the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), where scores…
Literary Review
Jacqueline Agweh: I started writing at 10— 23rd June 2018
Damiete Braide Jacqueline Agweh’s schedule is tight as a working class mother, but she remains dauntless in following her passion of creative writing. So far, she has these books to her credit: The Brown Family, A Place for Every Girl (2012), The Colour of My Tears (2014), and A Pelican of the Wilderness (2014). She…
-
Lifeline
Lagos fuel fire ignites panic in Apapa, Mile 2, Kirikiri— 2nd July 2018
Trucks, trailers cripple activities in Amuwo communities, others Tope Adeboboye Friday, June 29, 2018. It was the morning after the mayhem, the day after sheer hell poured down on Lagos in copious quantities. The gridlock on the Otedola Bridge axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway – the scene of carnage and source of the unimaginable traffic…
Education Review
UWA pushes to curb immorality among students— 1st July 2018
Worried by the increasing spate of immoral behaviour among students, the University Women Association (UWA), University of Nigeria, Nsukka recently organised a sensitization workshop to educate students on expected good moral conducts in the university. In his remarks at the workshop, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Benjamin Ozumba urged students to spend their…
-
TSWeekend
Excitement as MTN takes Fela and The Kalakuta Queens to Abuja— 29th June 2018
After a successful run in Lagos, the critically acclaimed musical, Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, opened in Abuja on Friday June 8, 2018, courtesy of the MTN Foundation and Bolanle Austen-Peters Production (BAP). Fela and The Kalakuta Queens is a demonstration of the rich cultural heritage that Nigeria is blessed with. The play, which tells…
Opinion
The proposal for pilot ranches— 2nd July 2018
Chris Akiri The news, in almost all print and electronic media less than fortnight ago, that the Federal Government planned to establish ranches in 94 locations in ten States of the Federation — Adamawa, Benue, Ebonyi, Edo, Kaduna,Nasarawa, Oyo,Plateau, Taraba, and Zamfara — with the initial sum of N70 billion, and with a colossal sum…
Columnists
-
When a president says ‘Let us pray’— 3rd July 2018
When news broke last week of the massacre of more than 150 women, children, and men in remote communities of Plateau State, everyone turned their attention to president Muhammadu Buhari for his explanation of how the mass murder of citizens on such a scale could take place in a country that is not at war….
-
Sorrow, tears, blood and Nigeria— 2nd July 2018
Everybody run run run Eh-ya! Everybody scatter scatter Eh-ya! Some people lost some bread Eh-ya! Someone nearly die Eh-ya! Someone just die Eh-ya! Police they come, army they come Eh-ya! Confusion everywhere Eh-ya! Seven minutes later All don cool down, brother Police don go away Army don disappear Them leave sorrow, tears and blood Them…
-
Notes from the Senate: Because I am involved— 1st July 2018
Nigeria is at war with itself. Like chickens, Nigerians face the knife everyday. As a young adult, never in my life have I been this scared. The closest I have had was in 1993-1994, when the election of Moshood Abiola was annulled. Today, Nigerians are poorer, more wretched, frustrated and now harbour suicidal thoughts. This…
-
Leadership lessons of a Rotarian— 30th June 2018
He was President of the Glamour Boys of Nigeria—a group of upwardly mobile young professionals who ruled the night and made waves at the old Niteshift Club in Ikeja, Lagos, where Ken-Caleb Olumese once held sway as a self-styled “Guv’nor.” For a graduate of Industrial Mathematics who veered into sports writing, entertainment journalism and ended…
-
Nigeria and blood on the Plateau— 29th June 2018
Twenty-Four hours to Super Eagles’ last group match against Argentina on Tuesday, which, eventually, ended the national team’s campaign at the World Cup in Russia, one post on Facebook, and the reactions therein, attracted my attention. It was an expression of wish by a versatile journalist, Emeka Alex-Duru, perhaps, borne out of frustration that the…
-
Dateline Awka: From Abakaliki to Club road?— 28th June 2018
In a recent report by Premium Times, Anambra State officials attempted to explain things. It is all about the change of street names, from Abakiliki Street to Club Street. The link is https://www. premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssoutheast/273513-why-we-renamed-abakaliki- street-in-awka-official.html We have read through the Anambra State press intervention on the why and how of the change of street name….
-
It’s your turn, Lalong— 28th June 2018
The governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, thought he was in a safe haven. He thought he was inhabiting an impenetrable fortress. He threw away the wisdom of the ancients, which teaches that what goes around comes around. His compulsive forgetfulness led him into a trance. That was why he overlooked the fact that Plateau,…
-
Generators: Killing us and the environment— 28th June 2018
Newton Jibunoh Barely eight years ago, I listened to a television programme in which a statistician responded to the reporter’s question on the power situation in Nigeria. While I don’t remember the whole response, I recall clearly that in it he stated that there must be about 50 million generators in Nigeria at the moment. That…
-
Security File: Intelligence and herdsmen— 28th June 2018
Ben Okezie When the unfortunate news about the invasion and subsequent killing of some villagers in Platueu State broke out during the President Goodluck Jonathan administration, many looked the way of security agencies, especially the police, Department of State Security (DSS) and the Civil Defence Corps for solutions. Many years have passed and we have…
-
And Plateau bleeds again— 27th June 2018
When, a few hours into the New Year, murderous herdsmen visited some six Benue villages, leaving a flood of blood and 73 corpses in their trail, Plateau State Governor Solomon Lalong was one of the very first to condemn Governor Samuel Ortom for enacting the anti-open grazing law, to check the rampaging herdsmen. Like his…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Amateur reporter!
Please what are they protesting for?