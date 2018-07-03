JUST IN: Chaos in NASS as police teargas protesters

Fred Itua, Abuja

Armed policemen, on Tuesday, tear-gassed hundreds of protesters at the entrance of the National Assembly, who were trying to forcefully gain access into the expansive building.

The premises had been barricaded, while the major gate leading to the complex has been shut. Drivers and senators have resorted to other routes to access the National Assembly.

Soldiers and more armed policemen have been deployed to provide security. The protesters are still within the area and threatening to reinforce as at time of filing this report.

Details later…