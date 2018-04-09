JUST IN: Buhari seeks waivers to allow Oyegun, others re-contest

The Sun News
President Muhammadu Buhari has called for waivers to be granted the former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun and other members of the national executives to allow them contest for positions.

The president made the call, on Monday, in Abuja, at the APC NEC meeting.

The president stressed the need for cohesion within the party, which he opined can only be achieved through internal democracy.

President Buhari reminded his party men that politics is a game of numbers, making it necessary for the APC to remain one well organised unit.

He said, “Considering that politics is a game of numbers, we must not be a house divided against itself and must try to appreciate and accommodate our differences as far as the law permits.

“Having seen the report, my position is to ensure that the party tows the part of unity, legality, cohesion and  not that of division.

“Therefore, I am stressing that we strengthen our internal democracy by organising party congresses and convention where election of national executive committee members will be held.

“This will automatically end the cases filed by members seeking orders of court compiling the party to hold its congresses”.

“I also believe that the current executives should be free to run for elective position in the party if they so wish and permitted by our party constitution.

“However, considering the provision of Article 30 Section 1 and Subsection 3 of our party constitution which requires any serving officer desirous seeking re-election to resign from office 30 days before the election, I’m not sure of the practicality of the present servings officers ability to meet this condition.

“Accordingly, the party may consider granting waivers to party executives at all levels so that they are not disenfranchised in participating in the elections provided this does not violate our rights or our rules.

“Necessary waivers should also be extended to executives at the ward level whose tenures may have elapsed and indeed to anyone knocking on our doors from other parties,” President Buhari further suggested.

