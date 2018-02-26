The Sun News
JUST IN: Buhari receives freed UNIMAID lecturers, policewoman

26th February 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The three University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) lecturers and  one policewoman released after negotiations with terrorists sect, Boko Haram, are currently in the Presidential Villa.

Those meeting the president are one policewoman, nine civilian-relations of the police woman whose corpse they were escorting to Askira Uba for burial.

The freed delegation are to be received by President Muhammadu Buhari at noon.

Buhari was informed of their  released on February 10th, by the Department of State Services, DSS  during a briefing.

The lecturers were abducted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Magumeri, Borno State, while  women were kidnapped in a raid by the militant group on a military/police convoy on Damboa road, near Maiduguri.

Their release followed a series of negotiations as directed by President Buhari and was facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC.

They were examined by  a team of doctors and psychologists.

 

They were to have been presented to the President and thereafter released to their families, immediately after security and medical clearance, but that didn’t take place until now.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu had in a statement immediately after their released, said President Buhari got step by step progress reports on the lengthy negotiations while they took place, adding that he received the good news with a lot of happiness.

He had commended all those who in one way or the other helped in making the release possible.

