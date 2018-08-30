– The Sun News
APC NEC

JUST IN: Buhari, Osinbajo, others attend APC NEC meeting

— 30th August 2018

…Dogara missing, Tinubu makes surprise appearance

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the national secretariat of the ruling party in Abuja.

The arrival of the President at the venue of the meeting around 11:18am immediately signaled the commencement of the meeting which has in attendance Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, and other chieftains of the party.

Interestingly, while the Speaker House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dorara, was conspicuously absence at the meeting, the former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, who was not a member of NEC, made a surprise appearance.

Details later…

