JUST IN: Buhari due in Taraba 2pm Monday

— 5th March 2018

As part of his scheduled visits to five states that had been ravaged by clashes in the recent past, President Muhamadu Buhari will, on Monday afternoon visit Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

A source close to the Taraba State Government said the president would arrive in Jalingo at 2:00pm after which he would proceed to meet Governor Darius Ishaku at the Government Hou8se Executive Chambers.

The President’s visit might come as a move to reassure the country of his commitment to end criminality and insurgency in the country.

Details later…

Segun Adio

  1. Kabiyeze 5th March 2018 at 10:57 am
    Why visit Taraba and not visit Benue. The people killed in Taraba, are they first class citizens and Benue second class citizen. The president should stop this outward show of discrimination and clannishness. What is good for Taraba is also good for Benue. The president should show that his is the father of all.

  2. Zatmy 5th March 2018 at 11:51 am
    This is government for the fulanis, by the fulanis, from the fulanis and to the fulanis. He’s going to Taraba because some very few fulanis were killed in retaliation for their incessant attacks. They have also lied that 300 cows were stolen. One was saying that if they retaliate now the world will claim they are at fault. If we’re to count the number of attacks by the fulanis in many communities you’ll realise that the so called fulani retaliation is a lie. Fulanis are at war with the rest of Nigeria and Nigeria better wake up. Buhari is a shameful display of leadership- naked clannish nepotism. He goes to any state where people have dared to resist their colonisation push by shedding the blood of the fulani. Their agenda that was agreed upon in the Lamido of Adamawa’s palace some years ago is being slowed down and he wants to go there to know why, and how he can assist the ardos in defeating the locals.

  3. Ezekiel Okeke 5th March 2018 at 12:13 pm
    Do not move an inch backward on your God given native land. Only the Sword decides, only the Sword is the answer- either you kill the enemy or the enemy will kill you. The enemy has lost the war- march on them to full conquest. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. God Is With Us!!!

