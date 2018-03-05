JUST IN: Buhari due in Taraba 2pm Monday

As part of his scheduled visits to five states that had been ravaged by clashes in the recent past, President Muhamadu Buhari will, on Monday afternoon visit Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

A source close to the Taraba State Government said the president would arrive in Jalingo at 2:00pm after which he would proceed to meet Governor Darius Ishaku at the Government Hou8se Executive Chambers.

The President’s visit might come as a move to reassure the country of his commitment to end criminality and insurgency in the country.

Details later…