Home / Cover / National / JUST IN: Buhari inaugurates audit c’ttee on looted funds, orders banks, MDAs to cooperate

JUST IN: Buhari inaugurates audit c’ttee on looted funds, orders banks, MDAs to cooperate

— 22nd November 2017

From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari,on Wednesday, inauguratea the Audit Committee on recoveries of assets by government agencies.

The committee has three members and is to submit its report in four weeks.

Members of the committee was Mr. Olufemi Lijadu, Mrs. Gloria Chinyere Bibigha and Mr. Mohammed Nami.

The committee is to audit all recovered accounts up to April 10, 2017.

According to President Buhari, the gains of the anti-corruption war are enormous, warning that his administration would not allow diversion of funds.

He said the recovered funds, to be deposited in designated accounts, and be managed transparently.

He also directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as all relevant anti-graft agencies to cooperate with the committee, who is to begin sitting with immediate effect.

Details later…

