From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

It has been a busy Tuesday for President Muhammadu Buhari in Ebonyi State as he commissions a number of projects in Abakaliki, the state capital.

Joined by his host, Governor Dave Umahi, the President laid the foundation stone of the Rive City Tunnel and the Overhead Bridge in the city.

The President also commissioned the 14.5km Abakaliki-Afikpo Federal Road reconstructed by Governor Umahi. He also unveiled the Akanu Ibiam statue mounted at the Spera-in-Deo Roundabaout/Flyover.

Details later…