JUST IN: Buhari arrives Eko Hotel for 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium

— 29th March 2018

Moshood Adebayo

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the Eko Hotel and Suites on Victoria Island, Lagos State, for the 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium heralding the 66th birthday celebration of the former Lagos State governor.

President Buhari was accompanied into the arena by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State and celebrant, Bola Tinubu.

Details later…

Segun Adio

  1. Isaac Abegye 29th March 2018 at 12:41 pm
    Nigeria is the only country where the rogues in her midst are celebrated as heroes and heroine.

