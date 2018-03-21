Breaking News: Boko Haram return Dapchi Girls – sources

Aderonke Bello, Abuja

News reaching Daily Sun has it that Boko Haram, the terror organisation mounting an Islamist insurgency in Nigeria’s northeast, have “returned” about 105 school girls abducted from a Dapchi, Yobe State, secondary school weeks ago.

Sources confirm to SaharaReporters that the insurgents returned the girls to Dapchi in 9 vehicles.

The girls are said to have been dropped off in the centre of Dapchi, with one girl dropped in a neighbouring village.

Five girls, however, are said to be dead according to sources.

The military or government have not as at this time confirmed the report, or whether ransoms were paid to effect the girls release. However, other credible sources, including Mama Boko Haram (Hajiya Aisha Alkali Wakil), a liaison familiar with the group, have confirmed the report to Daily Sun.