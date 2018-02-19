The Sun News
JUST IN: Boko Haram ambushes commercial, private vehicles in Borno, kidnap passengers

— 19th February 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly ambushed a convoy of about 20 commercial vehicles travelling on a major highway in Borno State.

The insurgents reportedly fired several shots on the convoy of commercial and private vehicles with military escorts at Yeleri, along Maiduguri-Damboa road, at about 12:00p.m., on Saturday, military and civilian JTF sources told Daily Sun.

Details of the ambush were sketchy even as the military was yet to confirm the incident, on Monday morning. However, sources said some of the passengers in one of the vehicles might have been kidnapped by the insurgents.

Another source said the insurgents abducted some of the passengers in the confusion that followed sporadic gunshots on the convoy.

The Maiduguri-Damboa road which was closed for use, in May 2014, in the wake of persistent Boko Haram attack, was reopened in February 2016, by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

