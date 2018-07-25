Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue youths, on Wednesday, prevented Governor Samuel Ortom from traveling from Makurdi to Abuja to honour a meeting with the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The youths numbering over 2,000 blocked the Governor’s convoy at the Government House roundabouts and told him to go back and sleep if he did not have any other thing to do.

They chanted songs saying the state did not not want to belong to a killer party any longer.

