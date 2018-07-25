– The Sun News
BENUE

JUST IN: Benue youths block Ortom from meeting APC leaders in Abuja

— 25th July 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue youths, on Wednesday, prevented Governor Samuel Ortom from traveling from Makurdi to Abuja to honour a meeting with the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The youths numbering over 2,000 blocked the Governor’s convoy at the Government House roundabouts and told him to go back and sleep if he did not have any other thing to do.

They chanted songs saying the state did not not want to belong to a killer party any longer.

Details later…

  2. Kabiyeze 25th July 2018 at 12:18 pm
    This Ortom of a man. It is like his Long Throat is oo much. Why is he still sitting on the fence: whether to join the killers of his people or stay with his people? That is the nature of politicians.

  4. Kabiyeze 25th July 2018 at 12:19 pm
    This Ortom of a man. It is like his Long Throat is oo much. Why is he still sitting on the fence: whether to join the killers of his people or stay with his people? That is the nature of politicians.

