The Sun News
Latest
15th March 2018 - JUST IN: Benue buries Okpokwu 26
15th March 2018 - JUST IN: Fulani herdsmen invade Kogi communities, kill 25
15th March 2018 - “Orji Kalu built the only road in this community” – Kalu Foundation loan recipients
15th March 2018 - 2019 elections sequence: PDP urges National Assembly to override Buhari
15th March 2018 - Court awards N1m damages to artist against Army over rights abuse
15th March 2018 - Misconduct: NJC sacks suspended Abia CJ, successor, probes S’ Court Justice, 2 others
15th March 2018 - We can’t get Biafra by fighting, quarrelling – Nwodo
15th March 2018 - Plateau to train locals on arms fabrication
15th March 2018 - Saudi Arabia threatens to acquire nuclear bomb if Iran does
15th March 2018 - Russia to expel British diplomats
Home / Cover / National / JUST IN: Benue buries Okpokwu 26

JUST IN: Benue buries Okpokwu 26

— 15th March 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The 26 dead victims of Fulani herdsmen attack on Omusu-Edumoga, Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State were, on Thursday, buried amid tears.

The funeral service which held at the open field of St. Bernard Primary School, Ugwu-Okpoga, headquarters of the local government, was attended by Governor Samuel Ortom, his deputy, Engr. Benson Abounu, some members of his cabinet as well as the council Chairman, Olofu Ogwuche.

Speaking during the requiem mass, Governor Ortom lamented the bloodshed in Benue State due to the atrocities of Fulani herdsmen against the Benue farmers.

The governor, while condoling the bereaved families, said the death of the victims and many others would put an end to the massacre of Benue people.

He also restated his call on security agencies to arrest the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH) whom he said were the sponsors of the killings in the state based on comments credited to them and published in various media houses.

He stressed that the Open-Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment law enacted in the state had come to stay, noting that there was no land for open grazing and crop farming to go on concurrently.

He, however, assured Benue people that his administration would continue to respond swiftly to security challenges, adding that data were being gathered for compensation for damages caused by herdsmen attacks in Benue.

In their separate remarks, Deputy Governor Benson Abouno, Deputy Speaker of the state’s Assembly, Mr. James Okefe, representative of Bishop Apochi, Rev. Fr. John Attah among others expressed appreciation to Governor Ortom for his support to the bereaved families and pledged their support for the ranching law.

On their part, the three socio-cultural groups in the state represented by Mr. Amali Amali and the representative of Movement Against Fulani Occupation (MAFO), Pastor Dave Ogbole, lamented that although they saw the attacks coming and reported to relevant authorities,  nothing was done to avert the massacre.

While expressing disappointment with the federal government over its inactions towards the killings, Pastor Ogbole called on the international community to rise up and stop a repeat of Rwanda in Nigeria, adding that the resort by Benue people to remain law abiding should not be mistaken for cowardice.

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN), Benue state chapter, Rev. Akpen Leva in his sermon prayed God to grant the Governor and the entire Benue people the strength to weather the storm and overcome the menace of herdsmen attacks.

The remains of the deceased victims were later handed over to their families for burial according to the Idoma culture and tradition.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

3 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 15th March 2018 at 3:57 pm
    Reply

    Every this territory native life lost in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world, is a worthwhile price for Liberation, Freedom which must be defended with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. The enemy has lost the war and must face full conquest in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 15th March 2018 at 4:09 pm
    Reply

    You’re yours leaders, government, authority on your God given native land in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Peace is only with the Sword, security and defense is only with the Sword, justice is only with the Sword. If you annihilate and erase the enemy on your God given native land in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world, you will have peace on your God given native land under the natives Disintegrated Republics. If you have the Sword, the enemy will not come to you. If you avenge the enemy’s killings, it is justice. Only the Sword decides- get Armed to the teeth, Slaughter the last enemy on your God given native land. Strike point number one are the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc., who are behind the attacks and killings of this territory natives in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc. Do not listen to anyone who do not stand for this territory natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Do not wait for anyone who do not stand for this territory natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. You’re the ones the enemy has attacked and killed, you’re the ones the enemy will attack and kill, not such ignorant idiots call governors, kings etc. Only the Sword decides- either you annihilate and erase the enemy on your God given native land or the enemy will annihilate and erase you on your God given native land. Only the Sword decides- either you kill the enemy or the enemy will kill you. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

  3. Appacino 15th March 2018 at 4:54 pm
    Reply

    The fulanis drank their blood,the president can now rejoice for his people are succeeding,congratulations Mr.president,for all your struggle to be president is now real to Nigerians.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

JUST IN: Benue buries Okpokwu 26

— 15th March 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The 26 dead victims of Fulani herdsmen attack on Omusu-Edumoga, Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State were, on Thursday, buried amid tears. The funeral service which held at the open field of St. Bernard Primary School, Ugwu-Okpoga, headquarters of the local government, was attended by Governor Samuel Ortom, his deputy, Engr….

  • JUST IN: Fulani herdsmen invade Kogi communities, kill 25

    — 15th March 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Blood reportedly flowed freely in the early hours of Wednesday when some suspected Fulani herdsmen invaded Oganeinugu  community in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State and massacre no few than 20 people. Also, about two people were said to be killed in an adjoining town of Iyale where the people of…

  • “Orji Kalu built the only road in this community” – Kalu Foundation loan recipients

    — 15th March 2018

    Kenneth Udeh, Abia In continuation of its petty traders soft loan disbursement scheme, the Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation loan train berthed at the Amaiyimuokwuru ward Nkporo Ohafia L.G.A., and the people of the community turned out in large numbers to welcome the Foundation’s team. The people of the community said that benefactor Orji Kalu finally…

  • 2019 elections sequence: PDP urges National Assembly to override Buhari

    — 15th March 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the National Assembly to override President Muhammadu Buhari and pass the amendment it effected on the sequence of the upcoming 2019 elections. It said that the APC-led Federal Government was jittery over the amendment which pushed the presidential election backward, saying the ruling party was…

  • Court awards N1m damages to artist against Army over rights abuse

    — 15th March 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt A Federal High Court, sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State,  has found the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, guilty of human rights violation against an actress and movie producer,  Ebere Ohakwe, popularly known as ‘Jewel Infinity’. The court awarded N1 million in favour of the movie producer against the Army…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share