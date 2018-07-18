Uche Usim, Abuja

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika on Wednesday afternoon, unveiled the name and livery for the proposed national carrier in the United Kingdom.

The nation airline will be called Nigeria Air, and will be painted in green and white colours in sync with the Nigerian flag.

Sirika and top officials of the aviation sector are currently in the United Kingdom attending the ongoing Fanborough Air Show, where he met with Airbus’ management to conclude the type of airplanes the National airline will operate with.

According to him, the aircraft fair was an opportunity to negotiate with airline manufacturers with the view of getting the most competitive and best value-for-money deals for the country.

He said he would also explore every opportunity available at the Air Show, an event that brings the biggest and the best in the industry to attract more prospective investors into the Nigerian aviation environment given the ongoing efforts to establish a Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Nigeria, Concession of some airports in the country and other components of the Aviation Roadmap the federal government launched at its inception.

To this end, the Minister earlier in the day, met with the Management of Standard Chattered Bank and is scheduled to meet the Management of Boeing and other aircraft manufacturers on Tuesday .

Before the meetings, Sirika had inspected the Nigerian stand at the week-long International Air Show where he expressed satisfaction with the organization.