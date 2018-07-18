– The Sun News
Just In: Aviation Minister unveils Nigeria Air

— 18th July 2018
Uche Usim, Abuja
The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika on Wednesday afternoon, unveiled the name and livery for the proposed national carrier in the United Kingdom.
The nation airline will be called Nigeria Air, and will be painted in green and white colours in sync with the Nigerian flag.
Sirika and top officials of the aviation sector are currently in the United Kingdom attending the ongoing Fanborough Air Show, where he met with Airbus’ management to conclude the type of airplanes the National airline will operate with.
According to him, the aircraft fair was an opportunity to negotiate with airline manufacturers with the view of getting the most competitive and best value-for-money deals for the country.
He said he would also explore every opportunity available at the Air Show, an event that brings the biggest and the best in the industry to attract more prospective investors into the Nigerian aviation environment given the ongoing efforts to establish a Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Nigeria, Concession of some airports in the country and other components of the Aviation Roadmap the federal government launched at its inception.
To this end, the Minister earlier in the day, met with the Management of Standard Chattered Bank and is scheduled to meet the Management of Boeing and other aircraft manufacturers on Tuesday.
Before the meetings, Sirika had inspected the Nigerian stand at the week-long International Air Show where he expressed satisfaction with the organization.
constituency projects

Hoodlums Destroy, Burn Senator Dino Melaye’s Constituency Projects

— 18th July 2018

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Hoodlums in the early hours of Tuesday destroyed and set ablaze some constituency projects embarked upon by senator Dino Melaye representing kogi west senatorial district of the state. The four Melaye’s Constituency Projects destroyed are part of the projects to be commissioned Wednesday by the senator include four block of classroom each at Government…

  • Katsina-Alu

    Retired CJN, Katsina-Alu dies at 77

    — 18th July 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja – Nigeria will miss his legal prowess – SAN A retired Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Aloysius Katsina-Alu, is dead. Katsina-Alu who headed the Nigerian judiciary between 2009 and 2011, reportedly died at an Orthopaedic Hospital in Abuja in the early hours of Wednesday. The late CJN who hailed from Ushongo local…

  • Nigeria Air

    Just In: Aviation Minister unveils Nigeria Air

    — 18th July 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika on Wednesday afternoon, unveiled the name and livery for the proposed national carrier in the United Kingdom. The nation airline will be called Nigeria Air, and will be painted in green and white colours in sync with the Nigerian flag. Sirika and top officials of the…

  • IRI

    USAID, IRI demand participation of citizens in service delivery process

    — 18th July 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has asked for full participation of citizens in the process of service delivery. The Senior Programme Officer, The International Republican Institute (IRI), Mr Sunday Alao gave the charge at a two-day workshop organised by the Institute for Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Sokoto State….

  • ODI

    Adeosun: Allegation affront on Yoruba race says ODI

    — 18th July 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja A social cultural group christened Oduduwa Development Initiatives (ODI), has said the alleged forgery of the National Youth Service Corps certificate (NYSC) leveled against the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun was an affront on the yoruba race. There has been a report alleging that the minister who graduated from London East Polytechnic…

