Raphael Ede, Enugu
Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar will, on Wednesday afternoon, meet with prominent Igbo leaders from the five states of the of the South East.
He is expected to address the gathering in company with of his running mate, Mr. Peter Obi.
A meeting of the Igbo leaders under the auspices of Nkpoko Igbo was already ongoing at the Nike Lake Hotel, Enugu, as at press time.
President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo and the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, joined the meeting midway.
Those in attendance were, Sen. Ben Obi, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, Sen. Chris Anyanwu, Chief Achike Udenwa, Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, Prof. Anya O. Anya, Emeka Ugwu-Oji, Amb. Frank Ogbuewu, Amb. Lawrence Nwuruku, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, Prof. A.B.C. Nwosu, Prof. Uche Azikwe, Amb. George Obiozor and former Ohanaeze President-General, Chief Gary Igariwey.
Others included, Lt.Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika (rtd), Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), Prof. Osita Ogbu, Dr. Okwesileze Nwodo, Chief Felix Mgbada, Archbishop Maxwell Anikwenwa, Prof Walter Ofornagoro, Commodore James Anieke (rtd), Chief Abel Chukwu, Prof Amuche Azi, Prof. Uzodimma Nwala, Amb. Lawrence Agubuzo, Chief Adolphus Wabara, among others.
The meeting, chaired by renowned constitutional lawyer, Nwabueze, has restructuring of Nigeria and the agenda for the Igbo in 2019 as its main thrust.
Tagged ‘Ahamaefula’, the concourse was said to be the “beginning of a new struggle to assert Igbo full citizenship in Nigeria”.
This is a welcome development. This speaks more on Atiku’s wisdom. Any Nigerian man or woman who didn’t vote Atiku or support him in one way or another means the person lacks the common sense of making a choice of his/her desire. In 2015 we voted for Buhari because he has featured severally in the scene and knowing his antecedents we felt he will fight corruption and bring order back to Nigeria. But surprisingly, his performance was very low and his pattern of leadership very archaic that criminal elements in Nigeria have capitalized on his weakness to rake havoc on innocent citizens. So far we have tried Obasanjo, Yar’dua, Jonathan and co. and the country has remained the same. Let us absolve Atiku of any offense in the past and give him support to pilot the affairs of this nation for the next four years and pray that he takes over come 2019 peacefully. APC is feeding us with falsehood everywhere. rehabilitation of Enugu Port Harcourt road by the present administration ca is one of the lies calling for vengeance as many people lost their lives on the same route last Sunday night as a result of the violation of the dual carriage way used as diversion on the road for years the construction company has been there without doing any reasonable work. We don’t see Alhaji Abubakar as a saint, but I think he will be more skillful in the job. going by his records of experience