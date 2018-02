In a bid to nip in the bud incessant clashes between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in Benue State, the Nigerian Army, on Tuesday, commenced Operation CAT RACE Exercise in the state.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai had visited Governor Samuel Ortom at the Government House in Makurdi the state capital before the commencement of the exercise.

Details later…