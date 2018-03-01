Army commander killed by Boko Haram bomb in Sambisa

Arms mop up: Delta Police issue 21-day ultimatum— 1st March 2018
Paul Osuyi, Asaba Persons other than statutory security agents in possession of prohibited firearms within Delta State have been given a 21-day ultimatum to return such arms to the police or be ready to face the full weight of the law. Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Muhammad Mustafa, who handed the warning on Thursday in…
If you are a native of this territory of the natives in the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria nickname military, police etc., if you do not quit now for the natives of this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world, you must go down with the enemy in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this territory of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this territory of the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!