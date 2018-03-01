The Sun News
Army commander killed by Boko Haram bomb in Sambisa

— 1st March 2018

Toks David, Lagos

Reports coming in indicate that a commander of the Nigerian Army Strike Force Group Lt. Col. Mamudu has been killed by Boko Haram forces in Sambisa forest, Borno state.

Lt. Col. Mamudu is said to have been killed Thursday by an improvised explosive device (IED) lodged in a vehicle.

The soldier, from Kogi state, has been described as a “fearless fighter”.

According to SaharaReporters, a young Naval officer on patrol with Operation DEEP PUNCH II – the counterterrorism offensive against Boko Haram terror forces – was also killed in the ambush.

Mamudu, Defence HQ says, was on his second deployment to the northeast, having served in Borno in 2015. He was an officer of the Army’s Department of Training and Operations (DATOPS) before he died, the Army says.

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 1st March 2018 at 7:23 pm
    If you are a native of this territory of the natives in the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria nickname military, police etc., if you do not quit now for the natives of this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world, you must go down with the enemy in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this territory of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this territory of the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

