Segun Adio

The African National Congress (ANC) has notified President Jacob Zuma of its intentions to recall him from office.

This was disclosed by Ace Magashule, Secretary General of the ANC while addressing a world press conference in the country Tuesday afternoon.

Jacob Zuma, he said, has been briefed and has requested for three months to leave office.

Magashule said that President was not given a definite deadline to respond but he would be given ‘time and space’ to do that.

