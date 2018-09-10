– The Sun News
Latest
10th September 2018 - JUST IN: Ambode picks Nomination Form for second term Monday
10th September 2018 - Chibok girls’ advocacy never a ploy to entrench this govt, says Ezekwesili
10th September 2018 - Again, Islamic movement demands Zakzaky’s release
10th September 2018 - APC Primaries: Anambra stakeholders opt for Consensus
10th September 2018 - Okorocha formerly declares for Senate
10th September 2018 - Why FG stopped blasting activities around tremor areas – Bwari
10th September 2018 - IPOB slams military over invasion of Nnamdi Kanu’s home
10th September 2018 - Aregbesola’s wife leads women to market to campaign for Oyetola
10th September 2018 - Kaduna-Abuja bound train crushes 52 cattle – Police
10th September 2018 - Imo 2019: Guber aspirant proposes Rural Women Development Fund
Home / Cover / National / JUST IN: Ambode picks Nomination Form for second term Monday
AMBODE

JUST IN: Ambode picks Nomination Form for second term Monday

— 10th September 2018

Moshood Adebayo

Barring any last minute change of arrangement, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, will pick the Nomination Form of his second term ambition, on Monday.

If he eventually does as planned, this will bring to an end speculations that the governor had been pondering a switch in party from his ALl Progressives Congress (APC) over alleged refusal of his political godfather to consent to his ‘second coming’ which the governor’s media team had since refuted.

Details later…

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AMBODE

JUST IN: Ambode picks Nomination Form for second term Monday

— 10th September 2018

Moshood Adebayo Barring any last minute change of arrangement, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, will pick the Nomination Form of his second term ambition, on Monday. If he eventually does as planned, this will bring to an end speculations that the governor had been pondering a switch in party from his ALl Progressives Congress…

  • EZEKWESILI

    Chibok girls’ advocacy never a ploy to entrench this govt, says Ezekwesili

    — 10th September 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja A former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, has refuted the claim that her advocacy for the release of the abducted school girls in Chibok community was a ploy to entrench the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. Ezekwesili, who was dissecting the achievements of the current administration on African Independent Television (AIT) magazine…

  • ZAKZAKY

    Again, Islamic movement demands Zakzaky’s release

    — 10th September 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), popularly referred to as Shittes, marked what they described as 1,000 days since the detention of their leader, Malam Ibraheem Zakzaky. After three days of bloody encounters with the Army, in Zaria, between December 12 and 14, 2015, the Kaduna State Government had proscribed…

  • APC

    APC Primaries: Anambra stakeholders opt for Consensus

    — 10th September 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Anambra State caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has opted for consensus mode for the choice of its candidates for the 2019 general election. Rising from a crucial consultative meeting, on Saturday night, statutory members of the State Caucus also resolved that in areas where for any reason, consensus fails,…

  • OKOROCHA

    Okorocha formerly declares for Senate

    — 10th September 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has officially declared to run for Orlu zone senatorial seat in2019. He made the declaration, at the weekend, while responding to the call by Orlu Zone Political Leaders who visited him at the Government House, Owerri, who urged him to contest for the position. The governor…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share