Fred Itua, Abuja

President Muhammadu has written to the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki to inform him and senators of his rejection of the recently-passed 2010 Electoral Amendment Act

According to Saraki, the letter was written on March 3.

President Buhari listed three reasons for rejecting the bill. He said the amendment of the sequence might infringe on the independence of the National Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He also questioned the competence of the National Assembly to legislate over the conduct of local government elections.

Details later…