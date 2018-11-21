The #BringBackOurGirls coalition has again protested against the continued detention of 112 Chibok schoolgirls and other hostages by Boko Haram insurgents.

The group led a procession to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday, but were prevented from accessing the State House by policemen.

The group in a statement by Edith Yassin, Nifemi Onifade, and Gapani Yanga admonished President Muhammadu Buhari to focus on rescuing the hostages

READ ALSO BREAKING: Buhari appoints Musa Abaji as new Supreme Court Justice

It said, “During the Goodluck Jonathan Administration, our advocacy was treated with scorn instead of focusing on measures to rescue the girls from the terrorists.

“The advent of the Muhammadu Buhari Administration had brought hope with a spate of rescues. Sadly that enthusiasm has been diminished by an apparent complacency to complete the task at hand.”

The BBOG asked the President to focus on governance and expedite the rescue of the Chibok schoolgirls, including Leah Sharibu.

The movement accused the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs of not doing enough to rescue their workers abducted by Boko Haram in March 2018.

“We believe that if these three ladies were foreign nationals, the handling of the situation by both organisations would have been more proactive. There must be a greater commitment on the part of both organisations beyond issuing press statements,” the group stated.

It asked the ICRC and UNOCHA to liaise more effectively with the Federal Government to ensure that the surviving hostage, Alice Nggadah, was not killed by the insurgents.

The BBOG noted that it was evident that the insurgency was far from over, adding that long-standing issues of poor feeding, non-payment of stipends, inadequate manpower, and poor intelligence were affecting the morale and fighting capabilities of the security forces in the North-East.