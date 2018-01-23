The Sun News
JUST IN: Aftermath of Obasanjo’s letter: Buhari in secret meeting with Tinubu, Bisi Akande

— 23rd January 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed door meeting with national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and former national chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande.

The meeting is coming barely three hours after former President Olusegun Obasanjo, issued a statement urging President Buhari not to run for the 2019 elections.

Details later…

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 23rd January 2018 at 3:42 pm
    Reply

    If you are a native of this territory of the natives- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central- it is either you are for the natives of this territory of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics or you are for fulani criminal terrorists under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. It is Bloody Political War in Revolution War of the natives- it is the Sword- fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives has come to an end which must be accomplished with the Sword in the ongoing Bloody Political War in Revolution War of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

