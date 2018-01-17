The Sun News
Latest
17th January 2018 - JUST IN: 5 more killed in Benue, Governor confirms
17th January 2018 - BREAKING: Bomb explosion rocks Maiduguri
17th January 2018 - Cowed in India: 5 killed, 70 injured at bull-tamings
17th January 2018 - Technical c’ttee recommends ‘surgical operation’ for Gombe Media Corporation
17th January 2018 - FERMA engages 800 unemployed Kebbi youths
17th January 2018 - Man arrested for wearing all his clothes to avoid excess baggage fee
17th January 2018 - South and North Korea to form joint Olympic team
17th January 2018 - Career and Life Planning Challenge for Pre-varsity Teenagers
17th January 2018 - Museveni accuses UN of “preserving terrorism” in east Congo
17th January 2018 - Ekiti man wants divorce from wife who threatens to cut off his manhood
Home / Cover / National / JUST IN: 5 more killed in Benue, Governor confirms

JUST IN: 5 more killed in Benue, Governor confirms

— 17th January 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

No fewer than five persons have been reportedly killed yesterday in three local government areas of Logo, Guma and Okpokwu in Benue state. 

Daily Sun gathered that two women were found dead in Guma and two other persons were killed in Logo, while another one was also killed in Okpokwu local government area of the state.

Governor Samuel Ortom who disclosed this today (Wednesday), when he played host to leaders of South and Middle Belt Forum at the Benue Government House in Makurdi, confirmed the killings in Logo and Guma.

He said two women had been reportedly killed in Guma and two persons in Logo, stressing that pockets of killings were still going on as he reiterated his call for security agents to arrest the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore.

The cattle herder association, he said, is still issuing threats of resisting implementation of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law in the state.

When contacted, State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Moses Yamu confirmed that bodies of two women were recovered by the road side in Guma, while one person was also killed in Okpokwu and another person missing.

He said he was yet to be briefed about any killing in Logo.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

JUST IN: 5 more killed in Benue, Governor confirms

— 17th January 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi No fewer than five persons have been reportedly killed yesterday in three local government areas of Logo, Guma and Okpokwu in Benue state.  Daily Sun gathered that two women were found dead in Guma and two other persons were killed in Logo, while another one was also killed in Okpokwu local government…

  • BREAKING: Bomb explosion rocks Maiduguri

    — 17th January 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri There is currently pandemonium in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, after a bomb explosion which rocked parts of the metropolis, on Wednesday afternoon. The explosion occurred around the Muna Garage area which experienced over 10 bomb blasts in 2017. Rescue workers are already evacuating victims as a Red Cross vehicle conveying some…

  • Technical c’ttee recommends ‘surgical operation’ for Gombe Media Corporation

    — 17th January 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe The Technical Committee set up to re-organise Gombe Media Corporation has recommended for the separation of the radio and television arms of the organisation for maximum productivity. Presenting its report, on Wednesday, to Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, chairman of the technical committee, Mallam Ahmed Aminu, said the Gombe Media Corporation, which operates…

  • FERMA engages 800 unemployed Kebbi youths

    — 17th January 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), in Kebbi State, has engaged over 800 unemployed youths in the Vegetation and Silt Control programme as part of measures  to maintain roads, control erosion and reduce road crashes in the state. The state’s coordinator of the agency, Malam Rilwanu Usman, stated this in Birnin-Kebbi, on…

  • Career and Life Planning Challenge for Pre-varsity Teenagers

    — 17th January 2018

    Evangeline Anumba A youth development Network, Youth Mentorship Network has called on pre-varsity teenagers to register for a career and life planning challenge, ‘Pre-Order the future’. Pre-order the future is a 28 days Career and life planning challenge for teens who are about to enter the university, during which participants will be guided to create…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share