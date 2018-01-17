JUST IN: 5 more killed in Benue, Governor confirms

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

No fewer than five persons have been reportedly killed yesterday in three local government areas of Logo, Guma and Okpokwu in Benue state.

Daily Sun gathered that two women were found dead in Guma and two other persons were killed in Logo, while another one was also killed in Okpokwu local government area of the state.

Governor Samuel Ortom who disclosed this today (Wednesday), when he played host to leaders of South and Middle Belt Forum at the Benue Government House in Makurdi, confirmed the killings in Logo and Guma.

He said two women had been reportedly killed in Guma and two persons in Logo, stressing that pockets of killings were still going on as he reiterated his call for security agents to arrest the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore.

The cattle herder association, he said, is still issuing threats of resisting implementation of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law in the state.

When contacted, State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Moses Yamu confirmed that bodies of two women were recovered by the road side in Guma, while one person was also killed in Okpokwu and another person missing.

He said he was yet to be briefed about any killing in Logo.