The Sun News
Latest
14th February 2018 - Lent: Buhari urges Christians to pray for peace, progress
14th February 2018 - BREAKING: 59 Senators oppose move, as Senate passes reordered 2019 poll Bill
14th February 2018 - JUST IN: Benue gov. in closed door meeting with Senators over herdsmen killings
14th February 2018 - I won’t resign, says Israeli PM, Netanyahu
14th February 2018 - Egypt’s former top auditor ordered detained for 15 days
14th February 2018 - Netanyahu rejects calls to resign after police seek indictment
14th February 2018 - Guatemala ex-president, ministers arrested over graft
14th February 2018 - South Africa opposition demands ministers’ arrest after Gupta raid
14th February 2018 - HAPPENING NOW: Buhari presides over FEC meeting
14th February 2018 - JUST IN: 5 injured as US-bound plane makes emergency landing at Lagos airport
Home / Cover / National / JUST IN: 5 injured as US-bound plane makes emergency landing at Lagos airport

JUST IN: 5 injured as US-bound plane makes emergency landing at Lagos airport

— 14th February 2018

‎ Louis Ibah

Delta Airline flight 55, which left the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, about 10.50p.m., on Tuesday and heading to Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States of America, made an emergency landing at the Lagos airport less than an hour after its take-off having developed fault mid-air in one of its two engines.   

No life was, however, lost in the incident which created serious panic among airport and regulatory officials at the Lagos international airport.

Delta Airlines, in a statement, however, said during the emergency evacuation which involved passengers exiting the aircraft through the emergency slides,  five passengers sustained  injuries.

Part of the statement read: ‎”Delta flight 55 from Lagos, Nigeria to Atlanta returned to Lagos International Airport Tuesday after an issue with one of the Airbus  A330-200’s two engines. “The flight landed safely and customers exited the aircraft on the runway via emergency slides. Airport fire authorities met the aircraft upon arrival. Delta’s customers were bussed back to the terminal.

“Delta is aware of five customers reporting non-critical injuries as a result of the evacuation.

“Delta teams have provided overnight hotel accommodations to customers and will re-book customers on an alternate Delta aircraft Wednesday afternoon. The safety of Delta’s customers and crew members is always our top priority,” the statement added.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Kunle 14th February 2018 at 1:17 pm
    Reply

    Thank God for the safety of all the people on board.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lent: Buhari urges Christians to pray for peace, progress

— 14th February 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Christians in the country to pray for peace and progress as they embark on this year’s Lenten season. The President noted that Nigeria’s existence as one united country was a divine arrangement and that nothing should be done to break it apart. In a message to Nigerian…

  • BREAKING: 59 Senators oppose move, as Senate passes reordered 2019 poll Bill

    — 14th February 2018

    Senators, on Wednesday, were divided over the reordered sequence of the 2019 General Elections. Recall that the reordered sequence puts the presidential election last. The Independent National Electoral Commission had, before now, put the presidential election among the first elections to be conducted in February 2019. On Wednesday, the report on the election sequence was…

  • JUST IN: Benue gov. in closed door meeting with Senators over herdsmen killings

    — 14th February 2018

    Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State is currently meeting with the Senate over the ongoing probe into the killings by herdsmen in parts of the state. The meeting is being held behind closed doors. The National Assembly had, in the wake of claims and counter-claims over the killings, had said it would seek to unravel…

  • HAPPENING NOW: Buhari presides over FEC meeting

    — 14th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting is currently going on at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari had Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and several ministers in attendance. The meeting commenced at 11:00a.m. The opening prayers were said by the Chief of Staff to the President,…

  • JUST IN: 5 injured as US-bound plane makes emergency landing at Lagos airport

    — 14th February 2018

    ‎ Louis Ibah Delta Airline flight 55, which left the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, about 10.50p.m., on Tuesday and heading to Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States of America, made an emergency landing at the Lagos airport less than an hour after its take-off having developed fault mid-air in one of its two…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share