Irish envoy advocates job creation to end human trafficking— 3rd May 2018
Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin The Irish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Sean Hoy, on Wednesday in Benin-City, said the only way to end human trafficking and irregular migration in the country was for its government to create jobs for its teeming youths. Amb. Hoy said this shortly after he paid a courtesy call on the Oba of…
Do not move an inch backward on your God given native land. The enemy has lost the war and must face full conquest in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. This territory natives must subdue the enemy under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Strike point number one are the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. who are behind the attacks and killings of this territory natives in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc. for fulani Political Control over this natives territory via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- Slaughter them on your God given native land, Burn Down their barracks, vehicles etc., take everything in their possession- arms etc. God given Victory is the natives’. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!