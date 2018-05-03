The Sun News
JUST IN: 400 herdsmen attack Adamawa villages, 15 locals killed
REPRISAL yelwater

JUST IN: 400 herdsmen attack Adamawa villages, 15 locals killed

— 3rd May 2018

Billy Graham Abel Yola

Over 15people were feared dead as armed herdsmen numbering over 400 reportedly attacked and burnt down four villages of Bolki, Bang, Zumoso and Gon in Numan and Lamurde local government areas of Adamawa State, local sources told Daily Sun.

According to locals, the herdsmen militia were reported to have arrived the communities, on Wednesday night, on motocycles and hilux trucks, killing and burning down villages.

A source said the herdsmen could not be stopped by the only two hilux trucks of military who retreated on sighting the herdsmen.

The source said two Air force Fighter jets flew over the town before the attack but refused to engage the herdsmen.

 

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 3rd May 2018 at 8:53 am
    Reply

    Do not move an inch backward on your God given native land. The enemy has lost the war and must face full conquest in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. This territory natives must subdue the enemy under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Strike point number one are the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. who are behind the attacks and killings of this territory natives in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc. for fulani Political Control over this natives territory via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- Slaughter them on your God given native land, Burn Down their barracks, vehicles etc., take everything in their possession- arms etc. God given Victory is the natives’. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

