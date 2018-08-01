– The Sun News
Latest
1st August 2018 - JUST IN: 23 Kwara Assembly APC lawmakers join PDP
1st August 2018 - Nigeria Internet users decrease in June – NCC
1st August 2018 - Benue Assembly impasse reprehensible, irresponsible, says Abba Moro
1st August 2018 - Disquiet over Abuja Arts and Crafts village closure
1st August 2018 - Kebbi Assembly refuses to confirm Ag. CJ over alleged certificate alteration
1st August 2018 - NANS congratulates Buhari on his emergence as ECOWAS chairman
1st August 2018 - Drop negative impressions about Zamfara, you’ll be safe, NYSC tells corps members
1st August 2018 - Asaba 2018: Eritreans hopeful of good outing despite challenges – Team leader
1st August 2018 - Oil prices fall as OPEC increases production
1st August 2018 - Gunmen strike convoy with Mali election materials, 12 killed in shootout
Home / Cover / National / JUST IN: 23 Kwara Assembly APC lawmakers join PDP
KWARA

JUST IN: 23 Kwara Assembly APC lawmakers join PDP

— 1st August 2018

Twenty-three members of the Kwara State House of Assembly have announced their defections from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The lawmakers made their decisions know to newsmen, on Wednesday.

This comes after the Senate President Bukola Saraki and Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed dumped the ruling party for the opposition party.

The Senate President and the state governor had complained of lack of dialogue and fair treatment from the party.

Details later…

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

KWARA

JUST IN: 23 Kwara Assembly APC lawmakers join PDP

— 1st August 2018

Twenty-three members of the Kwara State House of Assembly have announced their defections from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The lawmakers made their decisions know to newsmen, on Wednesday. This comes after the Senate President Bukola Saraki and Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed dumped the ruling party for the opposition party….

  • decreased

    Nigeria Internet users decrease in June – NCC

    — 1st August 2018

    NAN The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says Internet users in the country decreased to 102,805,122 million in June from the 103,152,726 million recorded in May. The NCC made this disclosure in its Monthly Internet Subscribers Data for June 2018 on its website on in Abuja. The data showed a decrease 347,604 subscribers in the country….

  • ABBA MORO

    Benue Assembly impasse reprehensible, irresponsible, says Abba Moro

    — 1st August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A former Minister of Interior, Comrade Abba Moro, has described as ‘most reprehensible and irresponsible’, the recent development at the Benue State House of Assembly where eight of 22 members held a plenary and moved for the impeachment of Governor Samuel Ortom. Moro stated that the attempt to impeach the governor at…

  • KEBBI

    Kebbi Assembly refuses to confirm Ag. CJ over alleged certificate alteration

    — 1st August 2018

    NAN  The Kebbi State House of Assembly says it will not confirm the appointment of the state’s Acting Chief Judge, Justice Asabe Karatu, over alleged falsification of  her primary school certificate. The refusal to confirm her appointment followed a motion by the Majority  Leader, Alhaji Bello Yakubu, representing Birnin Kebbi South, during plenary, on Wednesday,…

  • NANS

    NANS congratulates Buhari on his emergence as ECOWAS chairman

    — 1st August 2018

    NAN The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his emergence as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The congratulatory message is in a statement signed by NANS’ National Public Relations Officer, Bestman Okereafor, on Wednesday in Enugu. Buhari emerged as ECOWAS chairman on Tuesday at…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share