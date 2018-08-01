JUST IN: 23 Kwara Assembly APC lawmakers join PDP

Twenty-three members of the Kwara State House of Assembly have announced their defections from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The lawmakers made their decisions know to newsmen, on Wednesday.

This comes after the Senate President Bukola Saraki and Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed dumped the ruling party for the opposition party.

The Senate President and the state governor had complained of lack of dialogue and fair treatment from the party.

