JUST IN: 2019: Customs seizes 150 SUVs hidden by politician in Sokoto

— 12th April 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Operatives of the Nigerian Customs have impounded Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) said to be about 150 hidden in undisclosed premises in Sokoto State.

The vehicles were believed to have been purchased by proxy and stock-piled in Sokoto City by a politician in preparation for the forthcoming presidential campaign in 2019.

The operation, according to a source, was conducted on April 10, 2018 and supported by men of 1 Brigade Army, Sokoto.

It was gathered that the seized vehicles, numbering about 150, were being kept at the premises of Customs and Army barracks pending a possible parade by the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Alli rtd.

Some residents, who sighted the seized vehicles while being towed and driven away, were praising the Customs officers for the breakthrough recorded.

When visited the Area Command Headquarters of the Nigerian Customs Service, along Kaduna Road, our Correspondent sighted about 40 Lexus SUVs packed at the command parking arena.

Customs Public Relation Officer, Magaji Mailafiya, declined to comment on the development, but hintedthat a press parley would hold on the subject matter.

However, a source within the Customs service confirmed the development, adding that the CGC is on his way to Sokoto to brief Journalists on the matter.

“You know this seizure has something to do with politics. Looking at the large number of the vehicles seized may be for political campaign. Anyway, our CGC will be on ground any moment from now to brief you guys,” the source explained.

 

 

