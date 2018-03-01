JUST IN: 19 Northern govs meet in Kaduna Thursday

Reps pass vote of no confidence on Fayemi, Bawa-Bwari— 1st March 2018
The House of Representatives, on Thursday, passed a vote of no confidence in the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and the minister of State in the ministry, Mr. Abubakar Bawa-Bwari. The green chamber took the decision after the minister failed to attend a debate on steel development in Nigeria. The lawmakers equally…
Don’t you all think you have a bigger problem than you think you are attending? How many times have you had these meetings and how many times have you had disastrous disturbance in your domain? If it is not kidnap in Dapchi in Yobe, it is bomb blast in Maiduguri or demolition of homes of oppositions in government and mayhem in Kaduna, attacks by Fulani herdsmen in Nassarawa, Kogi, Adamawa, Taraba – the list goes on. All we hear is northern governor’s meeting everytime. What do you actually meet to discuss – PARIS FUND????!!!!!