JUST IN: 19 Northern govs meet in Kaduna Thursday

— 1st March 2018

Governors of 19 Northern states are meeting in Kaduna State, on Thursday, to discuss issues affecting the region.

Many of the affected governors are already venue of the meeting, in Kaduna, for their deliberations. Part of the deliberations is believed will be centered on the lingering crisis between herdsmen and farmers in that part of the country.

Details later…

1 Comment

  1. Azzo 1st March 2018 at 1:33 pm
    Reply

    Don’t you all think you have a bigger problem than you think you are attending? How many times have you had these meetings and how many times have you had disastrous disturbance in your domain? If it is not kidnap in Dapchi in Yobe, it is bomb blast in Maiduguri or demolition of homes of oppositions in government and mayhem in Kaduna, attacks by Fulani herdsmen in Nassarawa, Kogi, Adamawa, Taraba – the list goes on. All we hear is northern governor’s meeting everytime. What do you actually meet to discuss – PARIS FUND????!!!!!

