Timothy Olanrewaju, Yobe

Reports reaching Daily Sun now indicates that the dreaded Boko Haram, loaded in 11 trucks, on Wednesday morning, gained entry into Dapchi town in Yobe State.

Our correspondent is among newsmen currently on a fact-finding visit to the troubled town and reported that the counted 11 trucks full of the terrorists entered the town with gun-wiedling members of the sect packed inside them.

It was reported, however, that no gushot has been fired as at the time of filling this report.

Details later…