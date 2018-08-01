Treasurer, Junior Chambers International, Ikoyi Foundation, Paul Ukwenya, suggested the establishment of a peace ministry…

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Junior Chambers International (JCI) and Orji Uzor Kalu (OUK) Foundation, yesterday, held a march in Abuja to raise public awareness for peace and unity in Nigeria.

Rotary club International also joined the march which begun at the Unity Fountain in Maitama, Abuja, and terminated at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF). They were received by the SGF, Boss Mustapha, who was represented by Gideon Zamani.

Coordinator of Peace is Possible in Nigeria, Chibuike Akujobi, told journalists that there was no option for them but to intensify the campaign for peace and unity across states in the country. He encouraged Nigerians to disregard their religious, ethnic and political differences and support courses that would promote peace and unity in the country.

President of JCI, Ikoyi, Chidiebere onyeoma, maintained that development would continue to elude Nigeria until peace is sustained and justice done to all Nigerians.

Treasurer, Junior Chambers International, Ikoyi Foundation, Paul Ukwenya, suggested the establishment of a peace ministry to champion the cause of peace and unity in Nigeria.

He said: “If we have Ministry of Defence, then it will be wise for us to also have Ministry of Peace. It will go a long way in sustaining the course of peace in Nigeria.” Executive Secretary of OUK Foundation, Mrs. Jemimah Kalu, reiterated the commitment of the Chairman of OUK Foundation, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, to the course of peace in Nigeria. That informed his decision to travel round south west states in April, to promote peace and unity among Nigerians of different tribe and religious groups.

“Just few months ago, he toured some states in the north for that same course. He reached out to governors, traditional rulers, as well as several other stakeholders with the message of peace,” she said.

She insisted that OUK believes that if peace must be possible in Nigeria, then Nigerians must see themselves as one indivisible entity, involved in internal security and end killing of each other. “Nigerians must also desist from political sentiment and hate speeches. We must promote dialogue for peaceful resolution of conflict and there must be advocacy and justice,” she added.