Junior Ajayi named Best Foreign Player in Egypt

Monica Iheakam

Super Eagles invitee Junior Ajayi has been named the best foreign player in the Egyptian League.

According to the Al Ahly official website, the Nigerian forward was given the award during the annual Ahram awards held on Friday evening in Cairo.

His teammate Ahmed Fathi was also given the player of the year award.

Ajayi has played 44 matches and scored 16 goals since he joined Al Ahly from CS Faxien of Tunisia in 2016.

The 22 year old is in Gernot Rohr’s 28-man squad list that will play in the Super Eagles’ friendly games against Poland and Serbia later this month.

The invitation to the national team caps the magical months for Ajayi in the colours of Ahly.

Meanwhile, Al Ahly director of football Sayed Abdel-Hafiz has denied rumours that the young Nigerian international will be sold at the end of the season.

“Ajayi is one of the important players in our team and there is no plan to sell him at the end of the season,” Abdel-Hafiz told the club’s official website.

“We have not received any formal bids for him and we don’t have any reason to sell an important player like Ajayi who has distinguished himself since his arrival here.

“If we receive any offer for the player we will discuss it at the board level but for now there is no offer on the table for him.”