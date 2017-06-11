June5ive Events raises the bar @ 4

June5ive Events is an event planning and event management organization. The company handles social and corporate events. With its team of innovative and competent planners, it’s strongly committed to ensure that clients are always satisfied.

The CEO, Princess ItunuOluwa Olugbodi, is from the Aromolaran Royal Family of Ilesa. She focuses on providing top-notch services to strike a chord in the hearts of clients. She leaves no stone unturned in organizing grandeur events to their delight.

June5ive Events brings professionalism into event planning and coordination by ensuring that top-quality services are delivered at all times. It started operations in 2013 as a result of strong passion to deliver value to clients. The company set out to entrench the fact that with proper planning and budgeting, you can have an event of your dream. “…In the last 4 years, we have constantly been asking ourselves two major questions: What do we stand for and why do we exist? The answers to these two questions have formed the foundation of the company and also serve as our guiding principles. What we stand for is our timeless core values. Why do we exist, that is our enduring purpose (vision and mission). Our core values and enduring purpose do not change but we constantly change our business strategies and operating practices.





