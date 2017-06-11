The Sun News
Latest
11th June 2017 - June5ive Events raises the bar @ 4
11th June 2017 - Kola Olugbodi’s BCI nominated the Background Check Company Of The Year
11th June 2017 - Elegant First Lady, Eberechi Wike steps out
11th June 2017 - Dapo Abiodun’s high-octane birthday shindig and opening of 12 Temple Road
11th June 2017 - Senator Bukola Saraki’s eldest daughter set for December wedding
11th June 2017 - Princess Kelechi Oghene launches foundation
11th June 2017 - Property Czar, Sir Olu Okeowo spoils self with palatial home, one of a kind automobile
11th June 2017 - Seyi Tinubu celebrates daughter’s birth with new wonder on wheels
11th June 2017 - Governor Ibikunle Amosun and Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa to wed
11th June 2017 - The fun, excitement at Africa Fashion Week Nigeria
Home / National / June5ive Events raises the bar @ 4

June5ive Events raises the bar @ 4

— 11th June 2017

June5ive Events is an event planning and event management organization. The company handles social and corporate events. With its team of innovative and competent planners, it’s strongly committed to ensure that clients are always satisfied.
The CEO, Princess ItunuOluwa Olugbodi, is from the Aromolaran Royal Family of Ilesa. She focuses on providing top-notch services to strike a chord in the hearts of clients. She leaves no stone unturned in organizing grandeur events to their delight.
June5ive Events brings professionalism into event planning and coordination by ensuring that top-quality services are delivered at all times. It started operations in 2013 as a result of strong passion to deliver value to clients. The company set out to entrench the fact that with proper planning and budgeting, you can have an event of your dream. “…In the last 4 years, we have constantly been asking ourselves two major questions: What do we stand for and why do we exist? The answers to these two questions have formed the foundation of the company and also serve as our guiding principles. What we stand for is our timeless core values. Why do we exist, that is our enduring purpose (vision and mission). Our core values and enduring purpose do not change but we constantly change our business strategies and operating practices.



Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

June5ive Events raises the bar @ 4

— 11th June 2017

June5ive Events is an event planning and event management organization. The company handles social and corporate events. With its team of innovative and competent planners, it’s strongly committed to ensure that clients are always satisfied. The CEO, Princess ItunuOluwa Olugbodi, is from the Aromolaran Royal Family of Ilesa. She focuses on providing top-notch services to…

Share

  • Kola Olugbodi’s BCI nominated the Background Check Company Of The Year

    — 11th June 2017

    Background Check International, (BCI), Nigeria’s foremost background screening company has been nominated the background check company of the year by Nigeria’s leading marketing publication, Marketing Edge. The Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of Marketing Edge Publication, organizers of the award, Mr. John Ajayi stated that the nomination of Background Check International as the outstanding background checking coy of…

    Share

  • Elegant First Lady, Eberechi Wike steps out

    — 11th June 2017

    Eberechi Wike, First Lady of River State is indeed a beauty. The gorgeously beautiful lady who clocked 45 years precisely May 24th, 2017 is not just a first lady but also a mother and fantastically fashion savvy. Due to her dress sense, the woman more often than not ends up becoming the subject of discussion…

    Share

  • Dapo Abiodun’s high-octane birthday shindig and opening of 12 Temple Road

    — 11th June 2017

    As expected, it was world class, 5-star plus in all ramifications. The big boy dude known for his awesome taste and class didn’t in anyway disappoint at all. The venue of the birthday was Dapo Abiodun’s new baby, 12 Temple Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria. What else could one have expected? For a place where the…

    Share

  • Senator Bukola Saraki’s eldest daughter set for December wedding

    — 11th June 2017

    All things being equal, the families of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his amiable wife, Toyin and their extended families would host the who-is-who in Nigeria this December. Though information is still a bit sketchy as par actual plans, insiders have sworn that no matter what, a December date is most definitely a must…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share