The Sun News
Latest
11th June 2017 - June 12: Lagos declares tomorrow public holiday
11th June 2017 - Police capture notorious Evans kidnapping gang
11th June 2017 - Nadal defeats Wawrinka in straight sets to win tenth French Open title
11th June 2017 - England beat Venezuela to win FIFA U-20 World Cup
11th June 2017 - Ooni visits Gov Ahmed of Kwara state, calls for national unity
11th June 2017 - Professional radiographers oppose radiology regulation bill
11th June 2017 - Benue: Tsav accuses Gov. Ortom of “executive recklessness”
11th June 2017 - How do we deal with the death of a loved one?
11th June 2017 - No RESTRUCTURING NO NIGERIA – AYO ADEBANJO, AFENIFERE CHIEFTAIN
11th June 2017 - HAMUDALAT 08136655122
Home / Cover / National / June 12: Lagos declares tomorrow public holiday

June 12: Lagos declares tomorrow public holiday

— 11th June 2017

…Says State Remains Committed To Ideals Of The Annulled Elections

By Moshood Adebayo

The Lagos State government has declared tomorrow public holiday, to mark the 24 years of the annulment of the historic June 12, 1993 Presidential Election.
In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tunji Bello on behalf of the State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, the government said the holiday was in honour of the ideals which June 12, 1993 Presidential election represents.
The governor said the state remains committed to the ideals of the annulled presidential election, adjudged, the freest and fairest in the country.
He said 24 years after, the ideals of June 12 commemoration were worth celebrating, describing the day as one of the most defining moments of the country’s political history which has positively shaped its democratic rule.
The governor said the time had come for Nigerians to go beyond the commemoration and entrench a viable democracy as a way to immortalise the late presumed winner of June 12, 1993 Presidential election, Chief M.K.O Abiola through the practice of true federalism and conduct of credible and fair elections.
His words: “June 12, 1993 is a day we must not forget in the annals of our democratic history. Our present democratic experience may still be far from the ideal but we must all make concerted efforts to entrench fiscal federalism which is the only way to achieve true nationhood.”
According to Ambode, part of the enduring lessons of the June 12 election was that it imbued the patriotic and nationalistic zeal in all Nigerians to speak with one voice to make a political choice devoid of ethnic, racial or social sentiments.
“On June 12, 1993, majority of Nigerians across all divides demonstrated through the ballot box that irrespective of class or ethnic sympathies, the Nigerian people are united and would always join hands to promote our unifying values,” he said.
“Alhough the peoples’ hope was dashed with the annulment of the elections by the military junta, the lessons of the elections cannot be wished away despite subterranean efforts by many to do, describing June 12 as the real Democracy Day in Nigeria.
“We owe it a duty to genuinely immortalize the fallen heroes of the June 12 struggle nationally and deepen our democratic values to ensure that never again will such anti-people action be allowed to take place”.
He also assured that his administration remains committed to the ideals of June 12 by carrying out people-oriented programmes across the State and making life more comfortable for the people.
Meanwhile, the State Government, through the office of Civic Engagement, has perfected arrangement for the annual public symposium which will hold today at the De Roof, LTV 8 in Ikeja, to celebrate June 12.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

June 12: Lagos declares tomorrow public holiday

— 11th June 2017

…Says State Remains Committed To Ideals Of The Annulled Elections By Moshood Adebayo The Lagos State government has declared tomorrow public holiday, to mark the 24 years of the annulment of the historic June 12, 1993 Presidential Election. In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tunji Bello on behalf of…

Share

  • Police capture notorious Evans kidnapping gang

    — 11th June 2017

    Nigeria Police on Sunday afternoon paraded the man regarded as Nigeria’s richest kidnapper, Evans, and his deadly gang. Jimoh Moshood, Force spokesman in a statement made available to DAILY POST, revealed how they seized their victims, kept them and demanded for ransom. He also gave timelines of some of the gang’s activities and how they…

    Share

  • Nadal defeats Wawrinka in straight sets to win tenth French Open title

    — 11th June 2017

    Even Stan Wawrinka had to smile before Sunday’s French Open final when the stadium announcer listed year-by-year each of the nine previous titles Rafael Nadal had won at Roland Garros. Another one can now be added to the list — and it is one for the ages — after the Spaniard crushed Wawrinka 6-2 6-3…

    Share

  • England beat Venezuela to win FIFA U-20 World Cup

    — 11th June 2017

    England on Sunday in Suwon, South Korea won the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, the country’s first world title at any level since 1966. Their victory came after a 35th minute goal from Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave them a 1-0 victory over Venezuela in the final match. Venezuela missed a chance to equalise when England goalkeeper Freddie Woodman…

    Share

  • Ooni visits Gov Ahmed of Kwara state, calls for national unity

    — 11th June 2017

    The Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Adeyeye, Ojaja II, on Sunday called on Nigerians to work for the unity, peace and corporate existence of the country, using diversity as an instrument of strength. Ooni Ogunwusi made the call in Ilorin when he paid a visit to Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed at the Government…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share