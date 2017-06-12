The Sun News
Latest
12th June 2017 - June 12: Abiola’s ideals yet to be realised in Nigeria, says Ajimobi
12th June 2017 - Governor’s wife presents N12m foodstuff to women in Daura
12th June 2017 - Norway proposes ban on full-face veils in schools
12th June 2017 - 62 bodies recovered from Myanmar crashed military plane
12th June 2017 - Zintan military council rejects freeing Saif Gaddafi
12th June 2017 - Troops rescue 9 minors in Borno
12th June 2017 - Six days to expiration of 2017 budget assent: Presidency denies waiting for Buhari
12th June 2017 - How landlords offer free rooms for sex
12th June 2017 - FOR THE RECORDS: Why we annulled June 12 elections, by IBB
12th June 2017 - Kenyan police foil terror attack planned by Somali militants
Home / Cover / National / June 12: Abiola’s ideals yet to be realised in Nigeria, says Ajimobi

June 12: Abiola’s ideals yet to be realised in Nigeria, says Ajimobi

— 12th June 2017

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has described the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election as a turning point in the annals of the country, saying that the supreme price paid by the acclaimed winner of the election, late Chief M. K. O. Abiola, could never be forgotten.

He stated this in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka, in Ibadan, on Monday.

The governor expressed the regret that 24 years after the election adjudged to be the freest and fairest in the history of the country, the ideals for which Abiola stood had yet to be realised.

While describing the late politician and business mogul as a symbol of democracy, he praised him for his strong conviction that ordinary Nigerians must be freed from the shackles of oppression and penury.

Ajimobi said, “It was this conviction that Nigerian masses should be freed from their oppressors and that the destiny of the whole nation should not be held to ransom by a cabal that propelled him to stand by his mandate and to defend it to the last.

“The democracy that we all are enjoying now was made possible by the likes of Chief Abiola, Chief Abraham Adesanya, Chief Anthony Enahoro, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Chief Frank Kokori, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and others too numerous to mention.

“This is why we must not allow any circumstance to wipe out the memory of June 12; the day that Nigerians, irrespective of their ethnic or religious affiliations, decided to take their destinies in their own hands by voting overwhelmingly for a man after their heart.’’

Governor Ajimobi prayed for the repose of Abiola’s soul and the souls of other Nigerians who lost their lives in the struggle to actualize the annulled presidential election.

According to him, the only way to ensure that their sacrifice is not in vain is to promote and institutionalize good governance until poverty, injustice and insecurity are significantly reduced in Nigeria.

The governor said that Abiola’s ideal of good governance had always influenced his administration’s policies in its avowed commitment to the massive, pro-people infrastructural development of Oyo State.

Ajimobi added, “This ideal of good governance that is centred on development remains the driving force of our administration. We fervently believe that this is what MKO would have wished for. That is why we would continue to follow in that path in order to keep his memory alive.”

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

June 12: Abiola’s ideals yet to be realised in Nigeria, says Ajimobi

— 12th June 2017

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has described the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election as a turning point in the annals of the country, saying that the supreme price paid by the acclaimed winner of the election, late Chief M. K. O. Abiola, could never be forgotten. He stated this in a statement issued…

Share

  • Governor’s wife presents N12m foodstuff to women in Daura

    — 12th June 2017

    The wife of Katsina State Governor, Hajiya Zakiya  Masari, has presented foodstuff worth N12 million to less privileged women in Daura Senatorial Zone. Presenting the items at a ceremony in Daura on Monday, Mrs Masari said that the items were donated by her and wives of political office holders from the zone. She said the…

    Share

  • Norway proposes ban on full-face veils in schools

    — 12th June 2017

    Norway aims to ban face-covering Muslim veils in kindergartens, schools and universities, the government said on Monday, the latest European nation to propose restrictions on wearing “burqas and niqabs”. France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Bulgaria and the German state of Bavaria have all imposed restrictions on wearing full-face veils in public places. Norway’s minority government, a…

    Share

  • 62 bodies recovered from Myanmar crashed military plane

    — 12th June 2017

    Officials say 62 of the bodies of passengers who were aboard a Myanmar military transport plane that crashed into the Andaman Sea on June 7 have been recovered. The Chinese-made Shaanxi Y-8 aircraft was carrying 122 people, mostly soldiers and their families, from the southern coast to the commercial capital of Yangon, when it went…

    Share

  • Zintan military council rejects freeing Saif Gaddafi

    — 12th June 2017

    The military and city council of the Libyan city Zintan (180 km southeast Tripoli) on Sunday objected on the release of Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi, who has been freed by the militia detaining him in the city, a statement released by the council said. “The military and city councils of Zintan strongly condemn the statement of…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share