Jumia partners Air France KLM on value added service

As part of its determination to give customers additional value for their money, Air France KLM and Jumia Nigeria has entered into partnership to reward Nigerian-based flyers registered with the airline’s Flying Blue loyalty programme.

The Flying Blue initiative, which is tailored to giving additional benefits to customers and also expose them to over 1,000,000 products assortment on Jumia. Usually when Air France KLM Flying Blue members earn miles, accumulated miles can be used to pay for tickets, upgrades, hotel stays, and excess baggage allowance. However, with this new partnerships, miles can now be used to purchase items on Jumia Nigeria website.

ßßThe CEO of Jumia Nigeria, Juliet Anammah, stated that” “Jumia is proud to unveil a driving partnership with Air France KLM airlines to reiterate its commitment to customers. This collaboration will create unparalleled opportunities for the business and also allow customers to enjoy the convenience and wide selection available through shopping online with jumia.”