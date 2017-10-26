Jumia Nigeria commits to best prices online, offline

By Steve Agbota

With foreign exchange fluctuations affecting prices of goods and services, across the country Nigerian consumers continued to look for the most convenient channels and affordable means to procure goods and services.

But e-commerce pioneer, Jumia Nigeria appears to be beating out the competition, even when pitted against international e-retailers like Amazon and Aliexpress. .

Even a quick price comparison of popular outdoor markets and physical stores shows that Jumia Nigeria is making good its word of giving shoppers the best prices. The e-commerce giant remains competitive, and in several cases cheaper than several well-known retail shops, outlets and open air markets.

Jumia Nigeria’s Chief Commercial Officer, Shobhit Pandey, said that Jumia’s best price strategy is coupled with the widest range of genuine products to help shoppers stretch their naira and get more value out of their budget and spending. “There are more than 1.4 million products on Jumia.com.ng, ranging from furniture to baby products to electronics,” Pandey said. “Our commitment is to consistently bring shoppers the widest range of genuine products at the best prices.”

Ojuola Asuquo, Head of Engagement Marketing, highlighted the availability of customer protections on Jumia, which aren’t offered by most physical stores in Nigeria: “Jumia customers can pay cash on delivery, enjoy a 7-day return policy, have access to device insurance, and also enjoy free shipping offers and discount vouchers,” Asuquo said. “For those who like to shop abroad, Jumia features international stores where you can shop and pay in naira and enjoy local shipping rates,” Asuquo added.

Regular Jumia customer, Mrs. Donne, while reminiscing about her shopping experiences on Jumia said, “I love the attention Jumia pays to us, and it shows how they cater for all regardless of budget and social status. You feel wanted and at home.” Mr. Nnamdi Ogueri testifies that he’s been happy with his purchases so far: “When I think of buying a new mobile phone, the first place that comes to my mind is Jumia. They always have a very good discount on mobile phones and this has given me and many others access to premium mobile phones.”