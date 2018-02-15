The Sun News
Home / Travel & Tourism / Jumia holds Nigeria Travel Awards

Jumia holds Nigeria Travel Awards

— 15th February 2018

Jumia Travel, Africa’s leading online travel agency, recently celebrated the second edition of the Nigeria Travel Awards, which was marked with pomp and colour. The awards was aimed at celebrating hoteliers, airlines and travel websites for their contributions to the success of the travel, hospitality and tourism industries in 2017, as well as to encourage provision of improved services to Nigerians.   

Omolara Adagunodo, managing director, Jumia Travel Nigeria,  remared that the objective of the awards is to “recognise the good work that different players within the travel and tourism industry are putting in to ensure customers are satisfied. Our mission is to democratise travel in Africa because we believe travel makes better people and stronger business. To achieve this, we want to make travelling safer, easier, and more enjoyable for everyone at every budget.”

Similarly, the director-general of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Folorunsho Coker, has called on Nigerians to promote domestic tourism by looking inwards and growing the nation’s tourism policy to enable the sector realise its full potential.

Coker made this call during a keynote address, stressing the need to market and promote Nigeria, and bring the world to Nigeria using the numerous tourist attractions in the country.

“To make tourism attractive,” he said, “certain steps must be taken.” He listed these steps as “reviewing laws that do not go along with recent trends in the industry; training personnel to understand how the industry works; putting infrastructure of tourism in place by investing in tourism assets; organising tourism events of international standard and doing away with bureaucratic bottlenecks that hinder access to finance for promoting tourism in the country.”

The award winners included the Jumia Travel Booking Award 2017, won by  Citiheight Hotel; Travellers’ Choice Award 2017, Epe Resorts; Best Leisure Hotel in Lagos 2017, Golden Tulip, Festac; Best Business Hotel in Lagos 201, Eko Hotel & Suites; Favourite Local Airline 2017, Air Peace; Favourite International Airline 2017, Emirates; and Best Travel Blog/Website in Lagos 2017, Irin Ajo.

The inaugural awards in 2016 underlined Jumia Travel’s commitment to keep improving the travel experience in Africa, positioning the awards  as a key event in the travel and tourism sector simultaneously in Nairobi, Algiers, Dakar, Abidjan, Accra, Douala, Dar Es Salaam, and Kampala.

