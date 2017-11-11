Jumia deepens online shopping with 80% discount

By Steve Agbota

Jumia Nigeria has concluded plans to offer online shopping customers in Nigeria with up to 80 per cent discount during its 2017 Black Friday festival.

The Jumia Black Friday sales, which will run between November 13 and December 13, will feature 1 million deals, a lottery giveaway that includes a brand new car and round trip airline tickets to Europe over the course of the 31 days.

Speaking during a media chat in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer of Jumia, Mrs. Juliet Anammah, said that the 2017 Black Friday would be the biggest sales event ever in Nigeria, adding that Jumia would ensure that it gives its customers the best deals and widest assortment during the period by partnering with top brands including Coscharis, Air France-KLM, Intel, Pampers, Infinix, Phillips, Fero, HP and MTN.

She added: “ The 2017 Jumia Black Friday is designed to bring customers exceptional value. We are always looking to push the envelope for online shopping and this year, we are bringing an even bigger dimension with exclusive app-only flash sales.

“A weekly Black Friday lottery draw and the first-of-its-kind TRACE and Jumia Music And Deal (MAD) fest.

“Some of these year’s surprise elements include a brand new Ford Figo from Coscharis to be awarded the lucky grand prizewinner of the 2017 Jumia Black Friday lottery. Shoppers simply have to shop during the course of the 31-day events to be eligible to win any of the prizes, which include five Air France-KLM return tickets to Europe, 20 discounted Air France-KLM tickets at 35 per cent off and much more”.

According to her, shoppers could also enjoy a 10 per cent discount of their fortunes when they make payments online using an FCMB bank account via Jumia pay, saying that backed by customer demand, the online wheel of fortune would also be churning out free shopping vouchers daily to provide shoppers with additional discounts to shop on Jumia website.

However, she hinted that those who download the Jumia app would also gain special access to a special app only deals sales event and flash sales in addition to instant notifications to snap up the best deals before they sell out.

However, the Head of Engagement Marketing in Jumia, Mrs. Ojuola Asuquo said that the period would be the best time for those who had been looking to purchase and stock up on certain items.

She said that Jumia had the best prices across different categories from electronics to baby and kids items. She added that customers would find everything on Jumia this Black Friday and even into the Yuletide season.

For the first time ever, Jumia has also teamed with music entertainment company, TRACE Naija, to host Music And Deal (MAD) fest on Nov. 18. The exclusive 2-in-1 concert and shopping event will feature Nigeria’s finest artistes including Simi, Falz, Wande Coal, 9ice, Mayorkun, Niniola, Sound Sultan, Skales, Lil Kesh, Pencil, Jimmie DJ consequence, DJ Cuppy and Nedu.They will thrill attendees to exclusive app flash sales and lots of exciting giveaways, including a N500, 000 shopping voucher.