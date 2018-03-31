Judo: Port-Harcourt set to host national championship

President of the Nigeria Judo Federation (NJF), Prince Timothy Nsirim has called for calm as the board is set to hit the ground running with the national championship scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt, Rivers State in May.

According to a press release signed by the media and communications director, Phemmy Adetula, when the NJF took delivery of new equipment donated by the International Judo Federation to aid the development of the sport in Nigeria. The equipment comprising 162 mats and cartons of Jodogis for all cadres was facilitated by Prince Nsirim who restated plans to revive judo with support of all the stakeholders.

Also, screens and projectors imported from China by the NJF President for officiating and technical use were also inspected by the board while in addition complementary equipment and devices will be procured by the Federation in due course.