The Sun News
Latest
31st March 2018 - Judo: Port-Harcourt set to host national championship
31st March 2018 - Heartland settles for Turkish technical adviser
31st March 2018 - GOtv Boxing Night 14: Wize King’ll Fall In First Round –Jagaban
31st March 2018 - Emirs at war over Buhari
31st March 2018 - Third force: Our joker for 2019–JHALIL, Tafawa Balewa’S SON
31st March 2018 - … You’re a liar, Jokolo replies Bashar
31st March 2018 - Seeping sore of a megacity
31st March 2018 - Lekki Conservation Centre
31st March 2018 - NCAC Plans Nigerian Village in Russia
31st March 2018 - Behold the mysterious Catholic Nun who bleeds during Lent
Home / Sports / Judo: Port-Harcourt set to host national championship

Judo: Port-Harcourt set to host national championship

— 31st March 2018

President of the Nigeria Judo Federation (NJF), Prince Timothy Nsirim has called for calm as the board is set to hit the ground running with the national championship scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt, Rivers State in May.
According to a press release signed by the media and communications director, Phemmy Adetula, when the NJF took delivery of new equipment donated by the International Judo Federation to aid the development of the sport in Nigeria. The equipment comprising 162 mats and cartons of Jodogis for all cadres was facilitated by Prince Nsirim who restated plans to revive judo with support of all the stakeholders.
Also, screens and projectors imported from China by the NJF President for officiating and technical use were also inspected by the board while in addition complementary equipment and devices will be procured by the Federation in due course.

Share

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Emirs at war over Buhari

— 31st March 2018

Kenny Ashaka It would appear that since the dethronement of Alhaji Mustapha Jokolo as the 19th emir of Gwandu and the ascension of his successor, Alhaji Muhammadu Ilyasu Bashar, also known as Major General Muhammadu Jega, this pair of closely associated emirs have placed their connection by family on ice with one suspecting the other….

  • Third force: Our joker for 2019–JHALIL, Tafawa Balewa’S SON

    — 31st March 2018

    •The pact with Obasanjo Dr Jhalil Tafawa Balewa is former presidential aspirant in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He is currently a co-chairman of the Nigeria Intervention Movement, (NIM). In this interview with GILBERT EKEZIE, the renowned medical doctor, researcher and nuclear chemist spoke on various issues including the killings in various parts of the…

  • … You’re a liar, Jokolo replies Bashar

    — 31st March 2018

    I am sure you have seen the book on your successor, Alhaji Muhammadu Ilyasu Bashar who was before his ascension to the throne called Major General Muhammadu Jega. I am very glad that this book came out to show the kind of person that Alhaji Muhammadu Ilyasu Bashar or Major General MD Jega is. If…

  • Seeping sore of a megacity

    — 31st March 2018

    ◗ Life in Ejigbo, Lagos most endangered community Lawrence Enyoghasu You may have heard about the worst place on earth but where is the worst place in Lagos. What is the most endangered community in this megacity? Don’t try to argue it if someone tells you it is Ejigbo. It needs no debating: if there…

  • Why I shot Aguiyi Ironsi, Iyke Olisa, producer

    — 31st March 2018

    In a bid to make a notable difference in the Nigerian movie industry, Prince Iyke Olisa of Prime World Production has sank in whopping N11m to produce his latest movie, Aguiyi Ironsi. The epic movie which parades top veteran actors Sam Dede and Kanyo O Kanayo bears the iconic name of the late Senior Nigerian…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share