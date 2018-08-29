– The Sun News
Latest
29th August 2018 - Imo guber: Ihedioha picks PDP nomination form
29th August 2018 - Police laud Ugwuanyi on crime reduction in Enugu
29th August 2018 - Basketball: World Cup debut excites Elo
29th August 2018 - Explain unremitted N4trn oil money, PDP charges Buhari
29th August 2018 - Tennis: Dina Meshref set to dethrone Oshonaike
29th August 2018 - Judiciary: Osinbajo tasks states on financial autonomy
29th August 2018 - We’ll retire fraudulent political elite in 2019 –Moghalu
29th August 2018 - Joshua may face Whyte in April
29th August 2018 - Court declines to stop Saraki’s impeachment
29th August 2018 - Arsenal lands £300m deal
Home / National / Judiciary: Osinbajo tasks states on financial autonomy
JUDICIARY

Judiciary: Osinbajo tasks states on financial autonomy

— 29th August 2018

Itua and Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged State Governments yet to implement first line charge for judiciary to do so to enhance more improvement in the judiciary.

He made the call at the Nigeria Law School Class ‘85’ Reunion Award Ceremony, held in Abuja, on Monday.

President Muhammadu Buhari had, on June 8, assented to the Constitution Fourth Alteration Bill, which granted financial autonomy to State Houses of Assembly and States’ Judiciary.

“With the signing into law of the bill, State Houses of Assembly would now operate like the National Assembly, where Federal Ministry of Finance automatically transferred budgetary allocation direct to the account of the Assembly,” Osinbajo said.

Osinbajo,  who was represented by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said granting financial autonomy to the judiciary at state levels would bring about great improvement in that arm of government.

READ ALSO: We’ll retire fraudulent political elite in 2019 –Moghalu

“I pray the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) takes more Interest in the implementation process. As at date, I’m informed that only few states have taken steps to implement this constitutional imperative, to guarantee financial  independence for the judiciary. Hence,  the Bar, as well as the state legislature, as public advocates and representatives, need to monitor and guide  compliance in the interest of the legal profession and public good.

“As Federal Government, we are also considering some submissions as to the best way of ensuring implementation without infringing on the constitutional autonomy of states for ensuring any guaranteed principles of federalism,” he said.

Vice President Osinbajo, also, challenged members of the legal profession on the need to uphold the ethics of the profession.

He gave the charge at the 58th Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association holding in Abuja. The vice president, who blamed lawyers for delays in the prosecution of corruption cases, expressed displeasure at the current decline of respect for the legal profession, saying the practice had lost several of its values.

He challenged lawyers to make our profession a noble one as it was meant to be. To ensure that issues of justice and integrity are taken seriously to aid the task of nation building.”

“The most important thing is that everyone has a responsibility to ensure that there is a consequence (for wrongdoing). One of the major problems we’ve had is that the legal process is not able to deliver justice within a reasonable time.

READ ALSO: CR7 wins UEFA Goal of the Season

“There are issues that concern public corruption and there are several cases that have been in the court and the government has been criticised for not being able to secure a conviction. There are those who say the prosecution was not prepared.

There are those who say the defence engages in dilatory tactics. There are those who say the judiciary is compromised.

“All these have to do with our administration of justice system. We must accept some responsibilities. The Law Society in England, for example, accepts responsibility of the discipline of lawyers, including those who engage in dilatory tactics in court.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 29th August 2018 at 7:31 am
    Reply

    The said Judiciary, NBA are illiterates of law- they do not know the fact that existence of the fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory is illegal by law, do not know the fact that existence of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory is illegal by law. Every institution etc. existing under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria is illegal by law. Legitimate Sovereign States in this natives territory are: Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Legitimate institutions etc. in this natives territory are the ones existing under the natives Disintegrated Republics, which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IHEDIOHA

Imo guber: Ihedioha picks PDP nomination form

— 29th August 2018

George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha, on Tuesday, picked the official nomination form to contest the number one seat in Imo State in 2019, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This  was as the National Organising Secretary of the party, Col. Austin Akubondu, said the…

  • UGWUANYI

    Police laud Ugwuanyi on crime reduction in Enugu

    — 29th August 2018

    Chairman of the newly-inaugurated Police Service Commission (PSC), Musiliu Smith has applauded Enugu Stat Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi  for drop in crime rate in the state. Smith said the support and assistance Ugwuanyi’s administration has been giving the Nigerian Police Force in the state to effectively discharge its duties, resulted in the considerable drop in crime…

  • OIL MONEY

    Explain unremitted N4trn oil money, PDP charges Buhari

    — 29th August 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to explain the whereabouts of the N4 trillion unremitted oil revenue and other scandals uncovered in the audit report by Price Waterhouse Cooper, a firm commissioned by his administration. The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said…

  • JUDICIARY

    Judiciary: Osinbajo tasks states on financial autonomy

    — 29th August 2018

    Itua and Godwin Tsa, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged State Governments yet to implement first line charge for judiciary to do so to enhance more improvement in the judiciary. He made the call at the Nigeria Law School Class ‘85’ Reunion Award Ceremony, held in Abuja, on Monday. President Muhammadu Buhari had, on…

  • POLITICAL ELITE

    We’ll retire fraudulent political elite in 2019 –Moghalu

    — 29th August 2018

    Judex Okoro, Calabar  The former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and a presidential hopeful in next year’s general elections, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has stated that Nigerian elites have perpetuated political fraud against the country and have to be retired next year for the country to forge ahead. Prof. Moghalu, who is…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share