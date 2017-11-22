The Sun News
Latest
22nd November 2017 - Judge hands off from Justice Nganjiwa’s bribery trial
22nd November 2017 - Insecurity: Senate paints gloomy picture
22nd November 2017 - Army recovers more corpses, skulls in ex-militant leader Don Waney’s den
22nd November 2017 - Sen. Adeola commends Ogun West group on endorsement
22nd November 2017 - N’ East farmers lament difficulty accessing insurance
22nd November 2017 - BREAKING: Tinubu, Akande in secret meeting with Fasoranti
22nd November 2017 - Ratko Mladic jailed for life over Bosnia war genocide
22nd November 2017 - Obiano, deputy receive certificates of return
22nd November 2017 - Osinbajo ‘booed’ at Abuja summit
22nd November 2017 - Foundations de-worm 1,000 pupils in Taraba
Home / National / Judge hands off from Justice Nganjiwa’s bribery trial

Judge hands off from Justice Nganjiwa’s bribery trial

— 22nd November 2017

From: Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Adedayo Akintoye of the Lagos State High Court, sitting at Igbosere, has excused herself from the trial of a fellow judge, Justice Hyeladzira Nganjiwa, who was charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with unlawful enrichment to the tune of $260,000 and N8,650,000.

Justice Akintoye said her decision to withdraw from the case was based on a petition written by the embattled Justice Nganjiwa, asking that his case be transferred to another judge, for fear of bias.

Justice Nganjiwa, who is attached to the Bayelsa Division of the Federal High Court, was arraigned on 14 counts before by EFCC on June 23 .

In the charges, the EFCC accused him of unlawfully enriching himself as a public official by allegedly receiving a total of $260,000 and N8.65m through his bank account between 2013 and 2015.

EFCC claimed that the judge could not explain the source of the funds, adding that he acted contrary to Section 82(a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, No. 11, 2011.

Justice Nganjiwa was also accused of giving false information to operatives of the EFCC, which, the prosecution said, amounted to an offence under Section 39(2) of the EFCC (Establishment) Act, 2014.

But the accused judge denied all the allegations.

In a petition written against Justice Akintoye to the Chief Judge, Justice Nganjiwa urged Justice Oke to order Justice Akintoye to step aside on his case over alleged bias or the court should dismiss the charge which he said constitute double jeopardy against him.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Judge hands off from Justice Nganjiwa’s bribery trial

— 22nd November 2017

From: Lukman Olabiyi Justice Adedayo Akintoye of the Lagos State High Court, sitting at Igbosere, has excused herself from the trial of a fellow judge, Justice Hyeladzira Nganjiwa, who was charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with unlawful enrichment to the tune of $260,000 and N8,650,000. Justice Akintoye said her decision to…

  • Insecurity: Senate paints gloomy picture

    — 22nd November 2017

    …Says nation’s security architecture has failed …To develop new security design, mulls state police From FRED ITUA, Abuja The Senate, on Wednesday, declared that the nation’s security architecture has failed. It also resolved to set up an adhoc committee to review the current security infrastructure in the country, in consultation with security agencies and state…

  • Army recovers more corpses, skulls in ex-militant leader Don Waney’s den

    — 22nd November 2017

    …Intensifies manhunt of gang leader From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, in Port Harcourt, on Tuesday night, recovered more corpses and skulls from the den of a former militant leader, General Don Waney, in Aligwu community, Omoku, in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of Rivers State. The decomposed bodies…

  • Sen. Adeola commends Ogun West group on endorsement

    — 22nd November 2017

    Following the endorsement he received from a group of professionals, academics community leaders and opinion molders from Ogun West Senatorial District under the auspices of Ogun West Consultative Forum, OGWCF, to contest as Ogun State Governor in 2019, Sen. Solomon Olamilekan Adeola aka Yayi, chairman of Senate Committee on Local Content has commended the group…

  • N’ East farmers lament difficulty accessing insurance

    — 22nd November 2017

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe Farmers in the North East, under the aegis of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), have decried the difficulty faced by their members to access insurance cover as a result of stringent bureaucratic bottlenecks. AFAN made this known in a communiqué issued, issued to journalists, at the end of its…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share