Jubilation and knocks have trailed the result of the governorship election in Ekiti, in which Mr. Kayode Fayemi, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and immediate past minister of Mines and Steel Development, polled 197,459 votes to defeat Prof. Olusola Eleka of the Peoples Democratic Party who got 178,121 votes.

The PDP and Olusola-Eleka, yesterday, rejected the results, saying it did not reflect the true outcome of the poll.

Olusola-Eleka justified his claim by citing allegations of intimidation, oppression and inducement by security agents which he said aided and abetted manipulation of the electoral process.

He described the alleged manipulation of the poll as “most audacious electoral robbery of our recent history”, which he said “shall not stand.”

He alleged further that APC rigged the poll by leveraging on its well-advertised but patently obnoxious and anti-democratic federal might to intimidate, harass, victimise, oppress and brutalise PDP leaders, members and the voting public all over the state.

“You are all aware of the unfortunate and dangerous events of the past 24 hours, in which our governorship election was hijacked by political desperadoes leveraging on “federal might” to pervert

the electoral process, subvert the will of Ekiti people, and viciously steal the mandate willingly and freely given to me on a massive scale by our people. PDP and I won the election overwhelmingly, receiving more than 70 per cent of lawful votes cast and winning in almost all of the state’s 16 local government areas. I therefore reject the falsified results being bandied by the Independent National Electoral Commission, which purportedly gave the election to the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi,” he said.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja shortly after INEC declared Fayemi winner, yesterday, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan described the outcome as “a daylight robbery, a brazen subversion of the will of the people and direct assault on our democracy.”

Ologbondiyan stated that judging from the results from the polling centres across the state, it was obvious Olusola-Eleka won with a “comfortable margin.”

He said the party was collating all the infractions in the election, and would make public its next step to retrieve its mandate in Ekiti, soon.