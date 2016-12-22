Jubilation in Oghara as Ibori leaves London prison

Drama in court over bid to stall freedom

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba and Ben Dunno, Warri

Former governor of Delta State, James Ibori was released from prison in the United Kingdom (UK), yesterday.

Ibori, a two-term governor (1999-2007) of oil-rich Delta State was sentenced to 13-year imprisonment in the UK on corruption charges on April 17, 2012.

Prior to his conviction, Ibori was arrested in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, under Interpol arrest warrants issued from UK and enacted by the Metropolitan Police.

His journey to prison started after his kinsmen, under the auspices of Delta State Elders and Stakeholders’ Forum, petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), accusing him of misappropriating resources of the state as governor.

There was, however, drama in court, yesterday, when senior lawyers from the British Home Office made an unsuccessful attempt to prevent his release.

They claimed that Ibori’s assets confiscation hearing was inconclusive.

But, the presiding Judge, Mrs. Juliet May, who heard an emergency appeal filed by Ibori to enforce his rights, rejected the Home Office’s request to continue to detain him.

In her ruling, Justice May ordered his immediate release without conditions attached.

It was, however, gathered that the ex-governor has to report to the police once a week, hence his inability to return to Nigeria immediately.

He is reported to be currently restricted to his St. John’s Wood residence.

May ordered both parties to return to court in January.

Regardless, Oghara, in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta, Ibori’s hometown, was in a frenzy mood when news of his release broke.

His kinsmen were seen, yesterday, jubilating at every nook and cranny of the town.

Women and children were seen performing the traditional victory rites with white powder and chalks poured all over their bodies to express their joy over the news which many claimed they had anticipated as they have been counting down to the day.

Motorists had a hectic time going in and driving out of the town as most of the major roads were taken over by people who were either dancing, drinking and jubilating on the major roads even along the popular Benin/Sapele highway.

It, however, took the timely intervention of road safety officials and traffic policemen as well as naval personnel to restore sanity on the highway, as some motorists had spent over an hour in the gridlock caused by the jubilating fans of the released former governor.

Return of sanity on the highway, however, did not affect the inner streets in the community as they were blocked by prominent politicians elders, women leaders, youths groups as well as children in Oghara town who danced and chanted songs in celebration of the imminent home-coming of the former governor.

Meanwhile, Ibori has appealed his conviction for money laundering and graft.

In Nigeria, one of his former media aides, Mr. Sunny Areh said his boss was released unconditionally contrary to speculations in some quarters.

A UK court had yesterday ruled that the former governor should be released from prisons before his assets confiscation trial begins.

But Areh told Daily Sun on phone in Asaba that his boss was released by the court without any condition.

“He was released unconditionally by the court, I have been monitoring the situation in the UK through his lawyers,” he said.

On the confiscation trial, Areh said it was a different suit that was earlier suspended, adding that when it is re-opened, Ibori’s presence will not be needed but that of his lawyers.

“That case was on before now, it was a different trial. But it has nothing to do with the present release because even the judge handling that case had declared that there was no evidence that his property was acquired by stolen funds.

“That case also led to the earlier freezing of his account by the court but, like I said, there is no evidence to show that his personal properties were acquired with public funds.

“So, as I speak, Ibori is a free man. When eventually they re-open the confiscation case, he does not need to be present during court proceedings but his lawyers will be in court,” Areh added.

But Ibori, seen as a large-hearted politician and undisputed godfather of Delta State politics which earned him the sobriquet ‘Odidigborigbo of Africa’ may not be coming home soon.

While most of his associates anticipated that he would be released on December 20 and return to his Oghara home before Christmas, Areh said it is not possible for him to return before the celebration.

“His travel documents must have expired by now. He needs time to renew the documents and perfect his plan to return home. So, it is going to take sometime before his coming to Nigeria,” Areh said.

However, residents of Asaba, the state capital and its environs were indifferent about the release of the former governor as they were too pre-occupied about making preparations for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed report indicated, yesterday, that an indigene of Oghara died celebrating Ibori’s release from prison in London.

He reportedly died when he attempted to cross the Sapele-Benin Road.

The victim was reportedly hit by a vehicle, right at the Oghara Junction end of the road linking the community to the highway.

His remains have been deposited at the morgue of Delta state Teaching hospital, Oghara.

The community has yet to decide on his burial.