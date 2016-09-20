Jubilation in Kogi over Supreme Court verdict

FROM EMMANUEL ADEYEMI.

There was wild jubilation across Kogi State as the new of the Supreme Court decision on the election of governor Yahaya Bello filtered into the state.

Hundreds of people trooped into the streets of major towns in the state on hearing the court verdict

Meanwhile the governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has said that his victory at the Supreme Court was a victory for democracy and the people of Kogi state.

The governor who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo after the judgment said his victory at the Supreme Court is a “big honour to democracy.

“The landmark judgement of the Supreme Court today, which affirmed my election is a watershed in the annals of electoral jurisprudence and constitutional law in the country. It was a long walk to victory which will reshape our constitution of the nation.

“I remained humble and magnanimous in victory and I therefore called on those who contested with me to join me in building a greater Kogi State.

“The victory belongs to all Kogi people who believe in transforming Kogi State from a potentially great State to a really great State. Am committed to serving the people and making the State the centre of excellence and the cynosure of all eyes.”

The governor warned supporters against unbridled celebration, saying the moment is a challenge to all ‘Kogites’ to reflect on how to make the state great.

The governor said he will continue to pursue his cardinal goals of improving education, reinventing healthcare, boosting infrastructural development as well as raising the capacity of the State citizens to reinvigorate the economy as he thanked the Judiciary for rising to the occasion by standing firm with what is true and just.

Also reacting, the immediate past governor of the state, Captain Idris Wada said he was yet to study the judgment.

The former governor who reacted through his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Mr. Jacob Edi said he cannot react now until he sees the copy of the Supreme Court judgment.

However, the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, (ALGON), Kogi State chapter has commended the justices at the Supreme Court on its judgment re-affirming the governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello describing it as confirmation of the previous judgment.

Reacting to the judgement, the State Chairman of ALGON, Alhaji Taufiq Isa described the judgment as a welcome development and a victory for the rule of law.

Alhaji Taufiq who congratulate the governor, emphasized that the Apex Court has put to rest those laying claim to the coveted seat of governor.

“The Supreme Court judgment had confirmed who is the authentic governor of Kogi State, governor Bello has been confirmed and re-affirmed as the substantive governor of Kogi State, anybody still laying claim is doing that on his own peril”, he warned.

Also speaking the former acting governor of Kogi State, Chief Clarence Olafemi described the Supreme Court judgment as a welcome development.

According to the APC chieftain in the state, the judgment has brought to rest the issue of litigation in the state adding that the governor will be more focus so that he can develop the state to the taste of the people.

He called on all members of All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state to rally round the governor so that he can achieve stressing that that is the only way the state can witnessed meaningful development.

“I advised everybody in APC to come together and work collectively for the development of the state. The state need development and must make sure we work together as one”, he said.

