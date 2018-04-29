The Sun News
Jubilation in Kogi over failure to recall Dino Melaye

— 29th April 2018

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

There was wild jubilation in Okun-Yoruba area and parts Lokoja and Kotonkarfi, all in Kogi STate, early on Sunday when the  Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released the results of Saturday’s recall verification exercise of Sen. Dino Melaye.

Some youths were seen in Kabba, Aiyetoro Gbede, Melaye’s home town jubilatting as some drinking spots were converted into drinking pubs to celebrate the embattled senator who many seen as being witch hunted by the state government.

Meanwhile, according to the Resident Electoral Commissioner  (REC) in the state , Prof.  James Apam, the result detailed as released gave a total number of registered voters in Kogi West  as 351, 140, total numbers of petitioners signatures is 189, 870,while total numbers of signatures present for accreditation was 20, 868.

Total numbers of signatures verified and present for recall  was 18, 743.

According to result and details as released by INEC, constitutional requirements and percentage to effect the recall of Sen Dino Melaye, Kogi West by the petitioners is 50% plus 1

“In the light of the of the above, haven’t failed to meet the constitutional requirements of 50 % plus 1 in which the total percentage garnered by the petitioner in the validation exercise is just (5. 34 percent) out of 50 % 1 as required by law, INEC, thereby declare the petition as failed, invalid, ineffective and incompetent entirely to activate the recall of distinguished Sen Dino Melaye.

“The petition is also not qualified for (Referendum) which could have been the next stage according to law haven’t failed woefully to secure just 5.34% out of the constitutionally required 50% +1.”

 

INEC FAILED TO RECALL SENATOR DINO.

 

The break down from local government to local government is as follows:

(1). KOGI (KOTON KARFE LGA)

TOTAL NUMBERS OF REGISTERED VOTERS.—– 46, 727.

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATURES ON THE PETITIONS.—– 24, 459.

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATURES AT VERIFICATION. 2, 566.

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATURES VERIFIED. 2, 335.

 

(2). KABBA BUNU.

TOTAL NUMBERS OF REGISTERED VOTERS 5, 309

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATURES ON THE PETITIONS. 27, 910

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATARIES AT VERIFICATION. 2, 150

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATARIES  VERIFIED.  2, O35.

 

  1. IJUMU.

TOTAL NUMBERS OF REGISTERED VOTERS— 46, 810.

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATURE ON THE PETITION— 24, 389.

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATURES AT VERIFICATION— 2, 811.

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATURES VERIFIED.—- 2, 664.

 

(4). YAGBA EAST.

TOTAL NUMBER OF REGISTERED VOTERS.—- 35, 329.

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATURE ON THE PETITION—- 18, 229.

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATURES AT VERIFICATION … 3, 580.

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATURES VERIFIED…. 3, 506.

 

(5). KABBA BUNU.

TOTAL NUMBERS OF REGISTERED VOTERS 5, 309

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATURES ON THE PETITIONS. 27, 910

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATARIES AT VERIFICATION. 2, 150

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATARIES  VERIFIED.  2, O35.

 

(6). MOPA AMURO.

TOTAL NUMBERS OF REGISTERED VOTERS…. 18, 350

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATURES ON THE PETITION….  9, 173.

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATURES AT VERIFICATION… 729.

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATARIES VERIFIED…. 710.

 

THERE WAS VIOLENCE AT MOPA  TOWARDS THE END OF THE EXERCISE, WERE 6 POLLING UNITS WAS AFFECTED. A CIVIL DEFENCE OFFICER WAS BEATEN TO PULP, WHILE  SAME THUGS CHASED AWAY POLICEMEN. AS A RESULT OF THE SKIRMISHES RESULTS OF SIX POLLING UNITS WERE CANCELLED.

 

 

(7). YAGBA WEST LGA.

TOTAL NUMBERS OF REGISTERED VOTERS….. 35, 506

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATURES ON THE PETITION…. 19, 444

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATURES AT VERIFICATION… 4, 221

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATARIES  VERIFIED…. 3, 729.

 

(7).  LOKOJA LGA

TOTAL NUMBERS OF REGISTERED  VOTERS… 109, 105

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATURES ON THE PETITION…. 66, 266.

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATURES  AT VERIFICATION…. 4, 810.

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATARIES VERIFIED… 3, 763.

